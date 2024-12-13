Davido has broken his silence barely hours after reports of him receiving $10 million (approximately N17bn) to perform at a wedding emerged online

The DMW label boss in a post tagged the groom as he jokingly asked for his balance; he also requested an Indian passport

Davido's post comes after his close friend Cubana Chiefpriest and Tunde Ednut shared the news on their page

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has broken his silence amid reports that he was paid $10 million to perform at a royal wedding in India.

Legit.ng recently reported that the singer was billed to perform at the royal wedding of Indian media personality Alkesh Thavrani and his beloved lover, Sheetal Mazda, set to take place in Udaipur, India.

Davido requests for Indian visa. Credit: davido.

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Funds crooner was given a welcome, which went viral.

Davido reacts to claims

Davido, in a post via his Instagram story, seemingly debunked the reports. He playfully tagged the groom’s handle, asking for his balance, suggesting he did not receive up to the amount circulating on social media.

@AlkeshThavrani, wer my balance," he wrote while resharing the viral report.

Davido also confirmed he had received his performance fees from the groom.

He wrote,

“@AlkeshThavrani received 2025 go hear am. I need Indian passport.”

See screenshots of Davido's post below:

Davido's instastory.

Source: Instagram

Davido also wrote on Twitter,

Fans react to Davido's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Davido's tweet, read them below:

Chilove201:

"001 himself I wish you go do Christmas for me."

Flissdeykay:

"We shall live to see that DAY."

Sparks_OG_:

"Baddest send #FUNDS from the 10 milla."

Thewizkidbible:

"You believe in God Farmers believe in you."

Mrs_pinkychi22:

"@davido pls buy Xmas rice and chicken for me 🙏 #2025ive."

Auntie_Bukkie:

"Thank God for the journey so far."

Rema performs at Indian wedding

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Rema performed “Calm Down” at an Indian billionaire son's wedding.

Rema's label, Mavin, shared the video across its social media pages.

According to Hindustan Times, Rema charged $3 million to perform his global hit song ‘Calm Down’ at the event.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng