Who are Richard Williams’ kids? Meet Venus and Serena’s siblings

Richard Dave Williams Jr is a famous former tennis coach and author from the United States. He is known as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, renowned tennis players. Other than Venus and Serena, does Richard Williams have other children? Fans are always curious to know more about Richard Williams' kids.

Richard Williams, who is 81 years old as of 2023, earned more fame after the release of the King Richard movie, where he was portrayed by Will Smith. Over the years, the former coach has been in 3 different marriages and has several children to his name. Learn more about Richard Williams' kids.

Who are Richard Williams' kids?

The former tennis coach has had three wives in total but got divorced from all of them. He has over eight children, with varying numbers from each wife, but the most known to the public are Venus and Serena Williams. Find out all Richard Williams' children's names and everything about them.

Richard's children from his first marriage

The former tennis coach married his first wife, Betty Johnson, in 1965. They later divorced in 1973. The couple shared five children, three sons and two daughters. They are Sabrina, Richard III, Ronner, Reluss, and the last born, Reneeka. Little is known about all but one of Williams' kids from his first marriage.

Sabrina Williams

Sabrina Williams is among Richard Williams' daughters. She was born in 1965. She is 58 years old as of 2023. Sabrina works as a hospice chaplain. She has two sons, Elijah and Alphonse. Alphonse died after suffering from mental health issues.

Sabrina was eight years old when her parents separated. In an interview with The Sun, she accused his father of leaving them to suffer. She claimed they were raised in poverty, and even when her mother was battling cancer in 1998 before she died, he never offered them help.

Richard Williams' children from his second marriage

After separating from his first wife, Betty, Richard met Oracene Price, Venus and Serena's mother, and in 1980 they tied the knot. They were married for over two decades, but in 2002, they divorced.

Venus Williams

Venus is an American professional tennis champion. She was born Venus Ebony Starr Williams on 17 June 1980 in Lynwood, California, USA. She is 42 years old as of 2023.

Venus played her first official match at the age of 14 years. She is currently ranked No. 53 in the WTA singles rankings. Venus also became the first Afro-American person to be ranked at the world's number 1 position. She boasts 49 singles titles, seven Grand Slam titles and four gold medals.

Venus and her sister Serena attended Rick Macci's Tennis Academy, although her parents were their primary tennis coaches. She also obtained a degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. She founded a designer label called Eleven, which creates athletic apparel for women.

The American entrepreneur is presumed to be single. However, she has dated several people in the past, such as Hank Kuehne, a golfer, Elio Pis, a Cuban model and Nicholas Hammond, a publishing heir.

Serena Williams

Serena is popularly known as one of the notable American tennis players, just like her sister Venus. She was born Serena Jameka Williams on 26 September 1981 in Saginaw, Michigan, United States. She is 41 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Richard Williams' family relocated to Compton, California, USA, where Serena joined Rick Macci's Tennis Academy at the age of 10. She also studied at Driftwood Academy, where she won her first Grand Slam title, the 1999 US Open. The tennis sensation later studied fashion at The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, United States.

She began her professional tennis career in 1995 at the age of 14. Since then, she has won 39 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic Golds.

The tennis player is married to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, a social media site. The two first met in Rome in 2015, and on 10 December 2016, Alexis proposed to her, and they tied the knot on 16 November 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017.

Richard Williams' kids from his third marriage

Richard married Lakeisha Juanita Graham in 2010 after his divorce from Venus and Serena Williams' mother. The two have a son together. Their marriage did not last, as they divorced in 2017.

Dylan Starr Williams

Dylan Starr Williams was born in August 2012 in the United States. He is the youngest among Richard's kids. Dylan is 10 years old as of 2023. He is popularly known as a celebrity kid and also for being a half-brother of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena. His father took custody of him after the divorce. Little is known to the public about him.

Chavoita LeSane

The former tennis coach also has a son called Chavoita LeSane from a relationship he had outside his three marriages. His date of birth is unknown, but it is alleged that he was born in 1972/1973. His mother's name remains a mystery. He is the CEO of the Florida-based music promotion company, ChaVam. The entrepreneur has two sons.

Chavoita took care of his father, who suffered three strokes, two of them major. In an interview with The Sun, Chavoita expressed his fear that his father would not make it. He said.

"I was afraid that my dad could possibly pass after the third stroke because I don't know many people that have survived two major strokes."

Fast facts

Who is Richard Williams? He is a former American tennis coach popularly known as the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. How many children does Richard Williams have? The former American tennis coach has eight children from his three past marriages and one from a relationship out of wedlock. What do Richard Williams' other daughters do? Besides Venus and Serena Williams, Richard has two other biological daughters, Sabrina and Reneeka Williams. Sabrina is a hospice chaplain, while it's yet to be known what Reneeka does. How many biological kids does Richard Williams have? He has nine children from four different women. Did Richard Williams have other children? Aside from Venus and Serena, Richard has seven other biological kids. He also has four step-children, Katrina, from his first wife and Yetunde, Lyndrea and Isha Price, from his second marriage. Who are Richard Williams's daughters? He has four daughters, Venus, Serena, Sabrina and Reneeka.

Richard Williams' kids have won the attention of many people due to Richards' popularity as the former coach. He is the father of five sons, four daughters and a step-father of four children. Two of his daughters are popularly known as professional tennis champions.

