TikToker Peller was in an excitement mood as he proposed to the love of his life Jarvis in a trending video

Peller had tricked Jarvis to look behind her and he brought out a ring from his pocket, and he knelt when she faced him

She was taken aback and did not know how to respond, however, she was encouraged by onlookers to agree to Peller's proposal

TikToker Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, got his fans and colleagues wowed after he proposed to his girlfriend and co-TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jadrolita or Jarvis.

In a trending video, Peller asked Jarvis to look at the other side and he knelt to propose to her. She assumed it was a prank but he proved it wasn't.

The TikToker asked one of his friends around to give him the bouquet of flower which he handed to Jarvis. She looked stunned as she watched Peller who asked her to marry him.

Peller leaped for joy after he noticed that Jarvis has accepted his proposal and he kissed her. He hugged her at intervals as she took her time to process Peller's romantic gestures.

Reactions as Peller proposes to Jarvis

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Peller's proposal to Jarvis below:

@ogb_recent_:

"You tensed me."

@obaksolo:

"Your play too much, she no even believe you werey. Big congratulations Jarvis and Peller."

@iche_ice:

"I really passionately hate the people that interrupt the beautiful moment with "say yes", is it your yes?"

@mr_tay_fabrics_:

"Congratulations on your proposal! This is such an exciting moment, and I wish you both all the happiness in the world as you embark on this beautiful journey together. May your love continue to grow stronger every day."

@hope.ayorinde.9:

"This is so lovely, finally you guys make the world, a beautiful one."

@ayomidate:

"If you see the way I was scared ehnn! Finally, yes. Congrats Peller."

