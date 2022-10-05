Isha Price’s biography: who is Serena and Venus Williams' sister?

Isha Price is an American producer and lawyer. To most people, she is popularly known as the half-sister to the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. She is also responsible for producing several documentaries, including Venus and Serena.

Isha Price accepts an award for her sister, Venus Williams, at Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Isha Price rose to fame after executive producing her stepfather's documentary, King Richard. In the film, she was portrayed by the young actress Daniele Lawson.

Profile summary

Full name Isha Price Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence California, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Yusef Rasheed Mother Oracene Price Siblings 4 Marital status Married Husband Felix Fayron University Georgetown University Law Center, Howard University Profession Producer, lawyer Net worth $1.5 million

Isha Price's biography

The American lawyer was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States, to her parents, Yusef Rasheed and Oracene Price. Her father died in 1979 when she was four years old. After her father's death, her mother married Richard Williams, a former American tennis player, in 1980. Her mother is a tennis coach.

Isha has four siblings, two full sisters, the late Yetunde and Lydrea, and two half-sisters, Venus and Serena Williams, from her mother's second marriage. Venus and Serena are famous tennis players. Her younger sister Lyndrea is a web designer and costumer. Her late sister Yetunde was a professional nurse and a personal assistant to Venus and Serena.

Education

Isha Price went to law school. The American producer attended Georgetown University Law Center and Howard University and has a bachelor's degree in Law.

Lyndrea Price, Venus Williams, Oracene Price, Isha Price and Serena Williams attend the 2015 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson Of The Year Ceremony at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

What is Isha Price's age?

She is 47 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 February 1975. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Isha Price's career

Isha Price's job of producing documentaries has made her famous in her own stead, in addition to being known as the sister of successful tennis players. In 2012, she released a documentary about her two half-sisters, Venus and Serena. Later, in 2021, she worked on a project about her stepfather, a documentary titled King Richard. The documentary attracted massive attention on social media. Isha also produced the TV show Red Talk Table in the same year.

What is Isha Price's net worth?

According to All Famous Birthday, her net worth is $1.5 million. However, this information does not come from an official source, thus it might be unreliable. She derives her income from her career as a producer and lawyer.

Who is Isha Price's husband?

She is married to Felix Fayron. They have been married for more than two decades.

Fast facts about Isha Price

When is Isha Price's birthday? She was born on 18 February 1975. How old is Isha Price? She is 47 years old as of 2022. Who is Isha Price's father? Her father was Yusef Rasheed, who died in 1979. She has a stepfather called Richard Williams. What does Isha Price do? She is a professional lawyer and producer. Are Lyndrea and Isha Price sisters? Yes, they are. Where is Isha Price from? She was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Isha Price is an American producer and attorney. She is widely known as the half-sister of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. She is also known for producing documentaries.

