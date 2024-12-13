A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to the United States of America

Her video detailed her relocation experience, as she said she was reuniting with her mum after 21 years

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United States of America celebrated her latest achievement as she shared her experience.

She detailed her journey from packing her luggage to the successful relocation.

Lady reunites with her mum in the United States. Photo: @tenaj_jane

In a video shared by @tenaj_jane on TikTok, the lady shared her reason for relocating to America

Lady reunites with mum in America

The lady said she was travelling to reunite with her mum in America after 21 years.

She posted photos of herself and her family at the airport and on the flight, as she had a layover in Dubai.

She shared a photo of herself and her mum when she got to America.

The video was captioned:

“Relocate with me to USA to reunite with my mum after 21 years.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to America

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Pretty Monalisa said:

"Congratulations, dear I’m happy for you. I’m next to be congratulated in Jesus name amen."

sofia@2001 said:

"Congratulations mine is coming soon in Jesus name Amen Amen Amen."

@ogebenita709 said:

"Congrestulations am next."

@Mzmoji said:

"Congratulations, mine soon too by God’s grace."

@Ø__F said:

"Congratulations mine soon by God’s Grace."

