The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said that it would be a regrettable development if Jonathan chose another party

PDP Ibrahim Abdullahi said if Jonathan runs with another political party, it will expose the hypocrisy within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the party had been eagerly waiting for Jonathan to seek a second term after losing the 2015 election to Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abdullahi said that it would be a regrettable development if Jonathan chose another party aside from the PDP to contest the 2027 presidential election, The Punch reports.

He urged Jonathan to heed the call to contest the 2027 presidential election under the platform of the PDP and finish what he started.

“If Goodluck Jonathan is seriously considering running, we have been calling him to come back and complete his term. It will not be out of place, but if he runs with another political party, it will expose the hypocrisy within the APC.”

The PDP chieftain warned Jonathan against the “hypocrisy of the ruling APC.”

“It’s crucial for him to remember how he was derided, criticised and reduced to nothing by these same people. Now that they are suddenly calling him the messiah, he must not be swayed by their sudden affection. That would be unfortunate.”

2027 presidency: Youths flood Kano with Jonathan's posters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that posters promoting Jonathan’s potential 2027 bid, under the slogan “Team New Nigeria 2027,” have appeared in Kano.

The movement, hoping to register as a political party soon, is led by Team New Nigeria (TNN) which claims to have over 26 million voters.

Jonathan’s involvement is uncertain, as he has not endorsed the movement, similar to his distancing from unsolicited actions in 2022.

