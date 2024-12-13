Timi Frank criticized President Tinubu for not addressing the illegal demolitions by Minister Wike in the FCT

Former National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s silence over the mass demolitions of houses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Frank described the demolitions as “illegal” and “oppressive,” urging the President to act swiftly to prevent further suffering for residents in the territory.

Frank expressed concerns in a statement issued in Abuja and obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, December 13.

Wike accused of causing widespread pain

Frank accused Wike of causing widespread pain and hardship for house owners, saying that the demolitions were being carried out without proper justification.

"He is inflicting pain on Nigerians in an attempt to impress the President, but instead, he is causing more harm." Frank stated.

Frank calls on Tinubu to intervene

Frank also expressed shock at President Tinubu’s lack of response to the situation.

"It is shocking and unacceptable that President Bola Tinubu has maintained a deafening silence on this matter.

“His silence is a clear endorsement of this illegality and shows a disregard for the rights of ordinary Nigerians.”

Frank further criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who dismissed calls to halt the demolitions during a motion introduced by Senator Ireti Kingibe.

Akpabio's comments suggested that the demolitions were court-ordered and could not be stopped by the Senate, a stance Frank called "dead on arrival."

Frank warned that Wike’s actions could hurt the President’s political prospects in the 2027 elections.

"Wike’s actions are making enemies for Tinubu, and this could cost him the election," Frank said.

He also expressed concern that the demolitions, along with the lack of legal recourse for affected homeowners, could scare away foreign investors, undermining the Tinubu's efforts to attract investment to Nigeria.

Tinubu told to immediately intervene

Frank urged the President to intervene immediately, emphasizing the need to protect citizens' rights and ensure that those affected by the demolitions receive proper compensation.

He also called for national unity in condemning Wike’s actions and the President's continued silence on the issue.

Senate summons Wike to answer for demolitions in FCT

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate on Thursday, December 12, demanded the appearance of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike to address concerns surrounding recent demolitions in Abuja that displaced numerous residents.

Senator Ireti Kingibe (FCT Senatorial District) moved a motion condemning what she described as illegal demolitions.

