Patti McGuire’s biography: what is known about Jimmy Connors’ wife?

Who is Patti McGuire? She is a former fashion model, actress, television producer and businessperson from the United States of America. She is famous for being the wife of Jimmy Connors, a former American World No. 1 tennis player.

The former glamour model at the French Open Tennis Championships, circa in September 1980. Photo: Professional Sport

Source: Getty Images

Patti McGuire is a big name in the entertainment industry. She is a former glamour model; she was named Playboy's Playmate of the Month in 1976 and Playmate of the Year in 1977. She has also worked as a television producer for various films such as Batman Returns (1992) and The Bad Cage (1996).

Profile summary

Full name Patti McGuire Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1991 Age 71 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Dexter, Missouri, United States of America Current residence Santa Barbara, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light blue Siblings 3 Relationship status Married Husband Jimmy Connors Children 2 Education Southern Illinois University Profession Actress, former model, producer, businessperson Net worth $1 million – $5 million

Patti McGuire’s biography

The Playboy model was born in Dexter, Missouri, United States of America. She grew up alongside two younger sisters and a brother in St. Louis. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Regarding her educational background, the American fashion model attended Southern Illinois University, where she pursued History and Political Science.

How old is Patti McGuire?

Jimmy Connors and wife Patti McGuire circa 1982 in New York City. Photo: Robin Platzer

Source: Getty Images

The renowned American model is 71 years old as of 2022. She was born on 5 September 1991. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What is Patti McGuire’s profession?

Patti McGuire is a former American fashion model, television producer, businessperson, and actress. She began working at the Playboy Club in St.Louis. She has appeared in various television and print advertisements and commercial campaigns.

She was honoured as the Playmate of the Month in November 1976. She was also awarded the Playmate of the Year in 1977 by Alice Cooper, an American rock singer.

The model appeared in one episode of Starsky and Hutch on Playboy Island in 1977. In 1978, she was also featured on the back glass of the famous Playboy pinball machine. Aside from modelling and acting, Patti is also a businessperson.

What is Patti Mcguire's net worth?

The American television producer's alleged net worth is between $1 million and $5 million. However, this information is unreliable since the source is not verified. Her primary source of income is her modelling career and advertisement jobs (commercials).

Jimmy Connors and Patti McGuire’s relationship

Patti is married to her long-time partner Jimmy Connors, a former American professional tennis player. Her husband won eight Grand Slam tournaments, including the U.S. Open, five times from 1974 to 1983. Jimmy Connors and Patti McGuire reportedly first met during Jimmy’s visit to Hugh Hefner’s mansion.

The couple began dating in 1977 and got officially married on 2 October 1979. Together, they share two children, a son named Brett and a daughter Aubree. Her husband was previously engaged to Chris Evert, an American tennis player from 1974 to 1974. He was also engaged to Marjorie Wallace, the former Miss World, from 1976 to 1977.

Are Patti McGuire and Jimmy Connors still married?

American tennis player Jimmy Connors with his wife, former Playmate of the Year Patti McGuire, circa 1992. Photo: Kypros

Source: Getty Images

Yes, the couple has been together for over 42 years since they married. They are currently living together in Santa Barbara, California, United States. The couple shares two children; Brett Connors and Aubree Connors.

What is Patti Mcguire’s height?

The American model stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kilograms).

Fast facts about Patti Mcguire

Who is Jimmy Connors’ wife? She is a renowned fashion model, production manager, entrepreneur, and actress. Where was Patti McGuire born? She was born in Dexter, Missouri, United States of America. What is Patti McGuire’s age? The Playboy model is 71 years old as of 2022. She was born on 5 September 1991. Does Patti McGuire have children? Yes, she has two children, a son named Brett and a daughter Aubree. What is Patti McGuire’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. What is Patti McGuire’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. Where is Patti McGuire living now? The American fashion model currently resides in Santa Barbara, California, United States, together with her husband.

Patti McGuire is a renowned former fashion model, actress, television producer and businessperson from the United States. She is also known for being the wife of the legendary tennis player Jimmy Connors.

READ ALSO: Carl Azuz’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, wife, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Carl Azuz’s biography. He is a prominent broadcast journalist from the United States. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States and currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Carl Azuz commenced his journalist career in 2008. He presently works as a news anchor and writer at CNN 10. He previously served as a writer and associate producer for CNN International. In addition, he hosts CNN Newsroom.

Source: Legit.ng