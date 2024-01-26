Does Micah Richards have a wife? A look at his relationships

Micah Richards became famous when he was a professional footballer, and now, he is a football pundit. While he boasts an illustrious career in the sports world, people have been curious about his personal life, especially his romantic relationships. Does Micah Richards have a wife?

Pundit Micah Richards reacts during a football match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Photo: James Gill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Micah Richards began playing football at a young age and played professionally for Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Fiorentina. He is now a football pundit and has been on BBC Sports, CBS, and Sky Sports football shows. Does Micah Richards have a wife? Here is a look at his relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Micah Lincoln Richards Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 1988 Age 35 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Birmingham, England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Black-British Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Heather Richards Father Lincoln Richards Relationship status Single Children 1 School Wetherby High School College Loreto College Profession Football pundit, ex-professional football player Instagram @micahrichards Facebook @MicahRichardsFootball

Who is Micah Richards?

Micah Richards was born on 24 June 1988 to his parents, Heather and Lincoln Richards, in Birmingham, England, United Kingdom. He is 35 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Micah was born into a family of multiple children, but only one is known: his sister, Rhonda Richards. He spent his childhood in Leeds, living with the family of Paul and Karen Priest. He took his high school studies at Wetherby High School and later joined Loreto College.

He began his football journey at 13 when he signed for Manchester City and played approximately 245 games for the English football club. Following the end of his spell at Manchester City, he played for Fiorentina in Italy and ended his career at Aston Villa in England.

Currently, he is a on television and regularly appears on the football analysis team on BBC Sports, Sky Sports, and CBS. He is also a real estate investor and a property company owner.

Does Micha Richards have a wife?

Who is Micah Richards’ wife? The former professional footballer does not have a wife and has never married. Additionally, he keeps his relationships under wrap and has not revealed if he is dating anyone. Therefore, Micah Richards is presumably single at the moment.

Who has Micah Richards dated?

The football pundit keeps his love life away from the media, and little is known about his relationships. As a result, only rumours have emerged about who he might have dated.

In February 2013, there were speculations that the former football star was in a romantic relationship with Helen Flanagan. Helen Flanagan is an English actress recognised for starring in Coronation Street, Holby City, and Just Rosie.

However, the relationship rumours turned out to be untrue as the actress came out to refute the claims. The rumour emerged when actress Helen was in a relationship with Daniel Scott. She dismissed being romantically involved with Micah Richards, saying,

I've never even met him. I just don't know how this rumour has started. It's really upsetting when things are made up like that. It's not fair on me, and it's definitely not fair on Dan, who might read it.

Does Micah Richards has a child?

Does Micah Richards have a son? During an interview with The Guardian in October 2022, the ex-Machester City and Aston Villa right-back defender revealed he has a son. Even though he did not tell his son’s name, he said he was five. He also expressed his worry about missing important parts of his son’s life due to his busy work schedule.

Who is the mother of Micah Richard’s son? The football pundit has not revealed who the mother of his child is.

Fast facts about Micah Richards

What does Micah Richards do for a living? He is a football pundit and former professional football player. He is a former right-back defender for Machester City, Aston Villa, and Fiorentina. Who is Micah Richards’ partner? He seemingly does not have a partner, as he has not disclosed his love life. Did Micah Richards date actress Helen Flanagan? The two were rumoured to be romantically involved in 2013, but the Coronation Street actress denied having a relationship with the ex-football star. Is Micah Richards a dad? He is a father of a single child, a son who is approximately seven years old as of 2024. Who is Micah Richards’ son's mother? He has not disclosed who his son's mother is. Who is Micah Richards’ daughter? The English football pundit does not have a daughter but a son. What happened to Micah Richards and Alex Scott? The football analysts were once accused of being on air because of Black Lives Matter. However, they dismissed the allegation, saying they worked hard to earn their football pundits positions.

Does Micah Richards have a wife? The football pundit and ex-professional player has no wife and has never married. However, he is a father of a son, and he has not disclosed details of his mother. He is presumably single as he is private with his relationships and has not revealed whether he has a partner.

Legit.ng recently published Cydney Bernard’s biography. She is best recognised as actress and filmmaker Jodie Foster’s partner. Cydney is an American movie producer and production manager.

She came into the spotlight following her relationship with Jodie Foster. They were an item for a significant period before calling it quits, but they remain good friends. Did the former partners have children, and where is Cydney Bernard today? Read her biography to find out more about her.

Source: Legit.ng