Katherine Zhu’s biography: who is Collin Morikawa’s girlfriend?

Who is Collin Morikawa's girlfriend? Her real name is Katherine Zhu. She is a well-known Canadian tennis player, entrepreneur, and model. She is also popular for dating Collin Morikawa, an American professional golfer who competes in the PGA Tour and the European Tour.

Katherine Zhu , while warming up before the Pepperdine single-round triangular at Moorpark Country Club in Moorpark, California. Photo: Jeff Golden

Source: Getty Images

Katherine is a tennis player and an amateur golfer from Canada and China. In 2013, she won a tennis tournament and was honoured with the WGCA American and WCC All-academic scholarship. She also won the World Ladies Championship in 2020.

Profile summary

Real name: Katherine Zhu

Katherine Zhu Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 January 1996

13 January 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence: Malibu, California, USA

Malibu, California, USA Nationality: Canadian and Chinese

Canadian and Chinese Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 51

51 Body measurements in inches: 36-25-35

36-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-63-88

91-63-88 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Mike Zhu

Mike Zhu Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa School: Zhuji Hailiang Private High School

Zhuji Hailiang Private High School University: Pepperdine University

Pepperdine University Profession: Tennis player, golfer

Tennis player, golfer Net worth: $800,000

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Katherine Zhu's bio

Katherine Zhu of the Pepperdine Waves hits a tee shot during the Pepperdine single-round triangular at Moorpark Country Club in Moorpark, California. Photo: Jeff Golden

Source: Getty Images

Collin Morikawa's fiance was born on 13 January 1996 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She is currently residing in Malibu, California. Mike Chu, his father, is also a tennis player who has won the ITF championship.

Her father was a competitive tennis player and an educational entrepreneur. He received his diploma from Beijing Sport University.

How old is Katherine Zhu?

As of 2022, she is 26 years old.

What nationality is Katherine Zhu?

Katherine is a dual citizen. She is a Chinese and Canadian national. Additionally, she is of Asian ethnicity.

Educational background

She went to Zhuji Hailiang High School in China and later attended Pepperdine University in California for undergraduate studies until 2018.

What does Katherine Zhu do for a living?

Katherine Zhu's golf skills have made her become a professional golfer. She is still in the process of cementing her career in the sport. So far, she has featured in several tournaments such as;

SCPGA Jack Kramer Memorial in 2013

World Ladies Championship in 2014

Jack Nicklaus Junior Championship in 2013

In addition, she is a good tennis player. She reportedly won her first amateur tournament at 13 years old.

What is Katherine Zhu's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, Katherine Zhu's net worth is around $800,000. However, there is no reliable information about her investments or income.

Who is Collin Morikawa dating?

Morikawa celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy and girlfriend Katherine Zhu after winning the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Parkin San Francisco, California. Photo: Tom Pennington

Source: Getty Images

The tennis player is currently dating Collin Morikawa, an American professional golf player. He turned pro in 2019 and won two major golf titles by 2021: The PGA Championship (2020) and The Open Championship (2021).

Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu met in 2017. The former was studying at UC Berkeley, while the latter was a student at Pepperdine University. Collin frequently credits his girlfriend's encouragement as a major factor in his golfing success.

What is Katherine Zhu's height?

Collin Morikawa's girlfriend's height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighs 114 pounds or 51 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-25-35 inches or 91-63-88 centimetres.

Quick facts about Katherine Zhu

Who is Katherine Zhu? She is a popular Canadian and Chinese golfer, social media influencer, sportsperson, and entrepreneur. How old is Katherine Zhu? Katherine was born on 13 January 1996. She is 26 years old as of 2022. What race is Katherine Zhu? She is Asian. Where was Katherine Zhu born? She was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Is Katherine Zhu married to Collin Morikawa? The couple got engaged in 2021. They haven't revealed anything about their wedding plans yet. Zhu's recent photo in a white dress could be a hint that the wedding is around the corner. Who is Katherine Zhu's father? She is the daughter of Mike Chu, a professional tennis player and winner of the ITF championship.

Katherine Zhu is a professional golfer and tennis player. She also engages in swimming, taekwondo and figure skating for fun. Her boyfriend is Collin Morikawa, a renowned professional golfer from the United States.

READ ALSO: Kaylee Hottle's biography: age, heritage, parents, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kaylee Hottle. She is an American actress who rose to prominence after portraying Jia in the Godzilla vs Kong film in 2021. She has also appeared in several commercials.

Kaylee Hottle was born in the United States in Atlanta. She grew up with four other sisters. She is an American citizen, and she and her family currently reside in Canandaigua, New York. Take a look at her biography to learn more about her personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng