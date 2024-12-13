Nigerian comedian Basketmouth’s daughter, Amy, has scolded him on social media over his antics on the internet

Just recently, the socialite posted a snippet of his video call with his child, who had things to say about him dancing online

Basketmouth’s conversation with his daughter trended and raised a series of hilarious reactions from netizens

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, is in the news after one of his Gen-Z daughters, Amy, scolded him on social media.

Just recently, the comedian-turned-filmmaker posted a clip of himself on a video call with his child, who was less than impressed with his social media moves.

Basketmouth's daughter tells him to stop embarrassing their family. Photos: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

The young girl complained about Basketmouth dancing on the internet. According to her, he was embarrassing their whole family.

In her words:

“Hello daddy, I know you’re trying to promote your new movie but can you stop with the dance? You’re embarrassing the entire Okpocha clan, just stop. Your movie will sell, it’s enough for now.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Basketmouth’s daughter scolds him

Several social media users had things to say about the video of Basketmouth’s daughter scolding him for embarrassing their family online. Read some of their comments below:

Arinzona advised Basketmouth to delay his daughter’s fees for her to understand real embarrassment:

Arthur thought the comedian blocked his family from seeing his dance videos:

Big Nas told Basketmouth to flog her:

Chukwuma said the dancing pays her bills:

This tweep said next of kin is threatening her sponsor:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

aycomedian:

“See all these children wey our embarrassment carry go school abroad. See her mouth like clan wey no know say we be clowns 😂😂.”

Adesope_shopsydoo:

“Broooo nobody can settle a man better than his daughter, she doesn’t even have to raise her voice 😂😂 princess got you good.”

ehhllyys:

“@basketmouth It be your own family! ❤️”

gr8dil:

“Solid advice sir. 😂.”

Vandora_vandora:

“Ahhhh na wa.”

Mcmonicacfrn:

“Daddy way Dey dance.”

Tony.akpan.94:

“Please Uncle Basket leave the dance for now and do something else... I feel Amy pain 😢.”

Rekiyayusuf:

“Amy said nope!!!!! 😂”

elbama1:

“Dem no go understand say na from the dance money go enter 🤣.”

Ebuzman:

“Your son go do video next 😂😂 bros go say daddy dance ooooo.”

haroldamenyah:

“Market must sell princess 😂.”

michael_chidubem:

“Chai... 😢. But bros @basketmouth ... A man has got to do what a man's got to do. 😂 Especially, if las las, the same family go reap the benefits. Maybe, keep the dance 🕺 but change the style 🤣😂.”

Jolowokarina:

“If your papa no dance we no go watch 😂.”

AY speaks on beef with Basketmouth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that AY shed some light on why he and his colleague Basketmouth don’t talk.

AY said while he doesn’t have issues with Basketmouth, he has had to ignore his incessant childishness.

The comedian added that Basketmouth was battling with an uncontrollable superiority complex, a statement that has stirred reactions online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

