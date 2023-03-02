Kelley Phleger’s biography: what is known about Don Johnson’s spouse

Who is Kelley Phleger? She is a kindergarten teacher and socialite from the United States of America. She rose to stardom following her marriage to Don Johnson, a prominent American actor, producer, director, singer, and songwriter. Her husband is best known for portraying detective James Crockett in the TV series Miami Vice, for which he won a Golden Globe award.

Actor Don Johnson (L) and his wife Kelley Phleger attend the premiere of "Brawl In Cell Block 99" at The Egyptian Theatre on 29 September 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Kelley Phleger is a celebrity wife who became famous because of her famous husband. She and her husband have been married for 23 years, and they have three children. The family of five currently resides in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Mary Kelley Phleger Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Francisco, California, the United States Current residence Montecito, Santa Barbara County, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’ Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Artherton Macondray Phleger Mother Jean Phleger Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Don Johnson Children 3 High school Urban High School University University of California Profession Kindergarten teacher, socialite

Kelley Phleger’s biography

The kindergarten teacher was born in San Francisco, California, Unites States, where she was raised. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Kelley's parents are Artherton Macondray Phleger and Jean Phleger. Her father was a lawyer and director at Wells Fargo & Company. He died on 6 November 1988 at the age of 62. Her parents married in 1953 and divorced in 1977, and her mother remarried.

The American celebrity wife grew up alongside five siblings named Mariana, Peter, Elena, Michael, and Cameron. She currently resides in Montecito, Santa Barbara County, California, United States.

She completed her high school education at Urban High School and later enrolled at the University of California, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree.

What is Kelley Phleger’s age?

Actor Don Johnson and his wife Kelley attend Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2016/17 Opening Night Gala: Gershwin and the Jazz Age at Walt Disney Concert Hall on 27 September 2016. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

The American kindergarten teacher is 54 years old as of 2023. When was Kelley Phleger born? She was born on 22 June 1969. Her Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Kelley Phleger famous?

Don Johnson's wife Kelley Phleger is a kindergarten teacher and socialite. She is currently working in as an instructor in Los Angeles. Kelley formerly worked as a Montessori nursery school teacher. However, little information is known concerning her career progress.

Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger’s relationship

Don and Kelley first met in 1996 through a close friend while attending a birthday party. They became best friends and began dating after some time. The two got engaged in 1998 and tied the knot on 29 April 1999 at the Pacific Heights Mansion of Ann and Gordon Getty. Together, they share three children named Atherton Grace, born in December 1999, Jasper Breckinridge, born in June 2002, and Deacon, born in April 2006.

Before their marriage, Don Johnson’s spouse was in a relationship with Gavin Newsom. The two dated from 1992 to 1997. Her husband Don had been married five times to four women, including Melanie Griffith, who he married for the second time in 1989 and divorced in 1996, and Patti D'Arbanville from 1981 to 1985. Don Johnson has two children, Dakota and Jesse, from his previous marriages.

Kelley’s husband is a prominent American actor, producer, and singer. He is best known for starring in the television series Miami Vice as James "Sonny" Crockett, for which he won a Golden Globe. He has appeared in various films, such as A Boy and His Dog, Tin Cup, Machete, Django Unchained, and Knives Out. As a singer, he released the albums Heartbeat and Let It Roll. His cover version of Heartbeat peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Don Johnson and Kelley Phleger attend the 7th Biennial UNICEF Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on April 14, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Fast facts about Kelley Phleger

Who is Kelley Phleger? She is a kindergarten teacher who is widely known for being Don Johnson’s wife. Where is Kelley Phleger from? She was born in San Francisco, California, United States. How old is Don Johnson's wife, Kelley? She is 54 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 June 1969. Who is Don Johnson married to? The American actor has been married to socialite Kelley Phleger since 1999. Is Don Johnson still married to Kelley Phleger? Yes, the couple has been married for 23 years. What is Kelley Phleger’s height? She is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall. Who are Kelley Phleger’s parents? Her father is Artherton Macondray Phleger, and her mother is Jean Phleger. Does Kelley Phleger have children? Yes, she has three children named Grace, Jasper, and Deacon.

Kelley Phleger is a kindergarten teacher and socialite from the United States of America. She gained public attention following her marriage to prominent actor, producer, director, singer, and songwriter Don Johnson. The duo got married on 29 April 1999, and they have three children.

