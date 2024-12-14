The 2024 Confederation of African Football award ceremony continues to generate significant conversations among many

The Men’s Player of the Year category remains the most talked-about, especially following CAF’s intriguing player shortlist

The coach of the Republic of Benin team, Gernot Rohr, has named his favourite to win the prestigious prize at the award gala in Marrakech

Discussions around the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards have taken centre stage as the highly anticipated gala in Marrakech draws closer.

Scheduled for December 16th at the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech, Morocco, the event will celebrate the achievements of Africa's footballing elite over the past calendar year.

As excitement builds, predictions and speculations have continued to dominate the headlines ahead of the lavish ceremony.

Victor Osimhen of Nigeria poses with the Men's Player of the Year award during the 2023 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards. Image: STR.

Source: Getty Images

Among the various accolades, the Men’s Player of the Year category has undoubtedly stolen the spotlight.

This year, CAF’s bold departure from tradition—expanding the shortlist from three to five players—has only added to the intrigue.

For the first time, the final nominees feature five players including Simon Adingra (Côte d’Ivoire/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns).

This unprecedented move by CAF has sparked widespread debate among African football stakeholders.

Amid the discussions, the coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has shared his thoughts and hinted at his personal favourite to claim the prestigious prize.

Rohr speaks on CAF men’s POTY

Speaking in an interview with Foot Africa, the veteran tactician took a diplomatic stance when asked about the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, emphasising that all the nominees are deserving of the prestigious honour.

The Benin national team coach, however, subtly hinted at Lookman, highlighting the impressive quality of the Atalanta forward.

“He has made tremendous progress. His challenging early seasons in England and Germany are now behind him. He has risen above those difficulties and is now shining,” Rohr remarked.

“I followed him closely during my time with the Super Eagles. He transitioned from being in the shadows to becoming a prominent figure. Today, he is a complete player, equally effective as a playmaker and a goal scorer.”

Lookman, who played a pivotal role in Atalanta’s historic UEFA Europa League triumph—the club’s first major title in nearly 70 years—has continued to prove his worth.

This season, the Nigerian has been in scintillating form, contributing 15 goal involvements in just 17 appearances.

Lookman speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed Lookman’s comments about winning the CAF Player of the Year award.

The Atalanta forward expressed that it would be a great feeling to clinch the prize while also acknowledging that it is an honour to be nominated for the award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng