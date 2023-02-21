Carter Belfort’s biography: what is known about Jordan Belfort’s son?

Carter Belfort is an American businessman. He is well-recognized as the son of Jordan Belfort, an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author known for his memoir, The Wolf of Wall Street. He is the vice president of Brand Development at Jordan Belfort, a company owned by his father.

Carter Belfort is an experienced businessperson. He worked as a marketing specialist before working as a vice president at his father's company. His father co-founded Stratton Oakmont, Inc, founded in 1989.

Full name Carter James Belfort Gender Male Date of birth 15 August 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Nadine Caridi Father Jordan Belfort Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Vistamar School College Los Angeles Film School, Muhlenberg College Profession Businessman

Carter Belfort’s biography

He was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. He is the son of Jordan Belfort and Nadine Caridi. Carter Belfort’s mom is a psychotherapist, author, marriage and family therapist and former model. His father is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

Carter Belfort’s parents are divorced. They parted ways in 2005. How many siblings does Carter Belfort have? He has an older sister named Chandler.

Carter Belfort’s education

He went to Vistamar School, El Segundo, in Los Angeles, for his High School Diploma. After completing his high school education, Carter Belfort attended college at Muhlenberg, and he studied there from 2014 to 2015. Afterwards, he joined the Los Angeles Film School and pursued a bachelor's degree in Arts, Entertainment and Media Management.

How old is Carter Belfort?

He is 27 years old as of 2023. When is Carter Belfort’s birthday? The entrepreneur was born on 15 August 1995. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Carter Belfort famous?

He is a businessman working as the vice president of Brand Development at the Jordan Belfort Company. He is famous as the son of Jordan Belfort, an author, businessman, and motivational speaker. He is known for his motivational speeches and writings featured in popular magazines and newspapers.

Some publications in which Jordan Belfort's writings have been featured include The New York Times, Business Week and The London Times. He is the writer of the memoirs The Wolf of Wall Street and Catching the Wolf of Wall Street.

According to LinkedIn, Jordan Belfort’s son served as a corporate intern at Roar Company in 2017. Two years later, he joined Elevator Studio as a marketing intern from November 2019 until March 2020.

He became the vice president at Jordan Belfort Company in March 2020. Before that, he worked as a strategic marketing specialist at Global Motivation Company.

What is Carter Belfort’s net worth?

There is no information concerning his net worth. However, the net worth of his father, Jordan, is alleged to be $100 million. He earns his wealth from his career as a businessman, author and motivational speaker.

Who is Carter Belfort’s wife?

He is presumably single. There is no information on the internet concerning whether the American businessman is married.

What is Carter Belfort’s height?

He stands at the height of 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Carter Belfort’s fast facts

Who is Carter Belfort? He is an American businessman well-known as the son of Jordan Belfort, an entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker. How tall is Carter Belfort? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. What is Carter Belfort’s age? He is 27 years old as of 2023. What does Carter Belfort do for a living? He is an entrepreneur currently serving as the vice president at the Jordan Belfort Company. Who is Carter Belfort's mother? His mother is Nadine Caridi, an author, psychotherapist and former model. Does Carter Belfort have siblings? Yes, he has one sister, Chandler.

Carter Belfort is an American entrepreneur famous as the son of Jordan Belfort. He is currently the vice president of Brand Development at Jordan Belfort Company. He has served as a strategic marketing specialist at Global Motivation Company.

