Pastor Enoch Adeboye has stirred a fresh controversy in the polity as he spoke about his recent ordeal with some individuals in the country

The RCCG's general overseer made this revelation while calling for prayers against efforts by cabals hindering the smooth operation of the nation's refineries

Adeboye who did not reveal the identity of the individuals, spoke during the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, said he almost faced challenges with certain individuals in the country because of telling the truth.

Adeboye made the revelation after urging Nigerians to pray for divine intervention against efforts by powerful cabals allegedly working to hinder the success of private refineries in Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, he spoke during the ongoing annual Holy Ghost Congress, themed Onward Christian Soldiers, at Redemption City, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Interestingly, Pastor Adeboye did not directly name those involved but referenced a statement he made weeks ago during the church’s annual Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service, which he said nearly got him into trouble.

In his words:

“I said something during the Abuja Holy Ghost Service which I am not going to repeat because I nearly got into trouble because of telling the truth. Certain things happened, at least in my nation Nigeria, that force you to wonder: Are we under a curse? There are nations that didn’t have all the resources we have, and yet, they seem to be doing better than we are doing. Hmmmm, let me leave that out.”

