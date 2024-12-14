Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the Stock Market.

With just a few weeks to Christmas, many Nigerians are expressing frustration over the scarcity of cash at banks and ATMs nationwide.

This situation is compounded by the declining quality of banking services in recent months, despite efforts by several banks to enhance their digital infrastructure to improve customer experience.

These mounting issues arise less than 15 days before Christmas, coinciding with the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) recent warning to penalize banks that have not upgraded their systems to meet the increasing demands of online banking customers.

The CBN also released dedicated phone numbers and email addresses for the public to report issues related to accessing cash through banks and ATMs.

Importance of cash during Yuletide

The Yuletide season in Nigeria is a time of celebration, marked by festive gatherings, gift-giving, and increased spending.

Cash plays a pivotal role during this period, enabling seamless transactions in markets, transport hubs, and local businesses that may not have access to digital payment systems.

For many, especially in rural areas, cash remains the most reliable and accessible medium of exchange.

However, the ongoing cash scarcity in Nigeria poses significant challenges. Limited access to physical currency disrupts traditional holiday activities, dampens the festive spirit, and impacts small-scale traders who rely heavily on cash for their livelihoods.

PoS agents to the rescue, hike charges

Point of Sale (PoS) agents have emerged as a crucial source of cash for Nigerians grappling with ongoing naira scarcity.

As banks struggle to meet the cash demands of customers, long queues and cash withdrawal limits have pushed many to rely on PoS operators for their daily financial transactions.

These agents, often stationed in accessible neighborhood spots, offer quick and convenient cash withdrawals, albeit at higher charges due to increased demand and limited cash availability.

Several factors have disrupted business operations for PoS operators, compelling them to increase withdrawal charges.

One major challenge is the limited availability of cash both over the counter and at ATMs, prompting PoS operators to source cash from market vendors and gas station employees to sustain their businesses.

Reports indicate that PoS operators pay between N1,000 and N2,000 to obtain N100,000 to N200,000 in cash, leading to a 100% hike in consumer fees.

As a result, operators now charge N200 for withdrawing N5,000, doubling the previous fee of N100.

They also attribute the rise in their charges to the recently introduced Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) implemented by the Nigerian government on fintech platforms.

For many, the cost is a small price to pay for bypassing the chaos of banks and cash unavailabilioty of funds at ATMs.

What banks are doing about cash scarcity

The persistent cash scarcity has compelled banks to ration cash both at ATMs and over the counter, while also adjusting withdrawal limits.

Banks in Nigeria are grappling with the ongoing cash scarcity by adopting innovative measures to ensure customer access to funds and maintain operational efficiency.

Many banks have intensified efforts to promote digital banking, encouraging customers to use mobile apps, USSD platforms, and online transfers for transactions.

To ease cash flow issues, banks are optimizing ATM operations, increasing withdrawal limits, and replenishing cash supplies more frequently. Some have introduced dedicated support lines for resolving transaction issues.

Despite these efforts, long queues and frustrated customers persist, highlighting the challenges banks face in managing liquidity and sustaining public confidence during this period of scarcity.

Addressing cash scarcity

The current situation highlights the need for improved financial infrastructure and policies to ensure cash availability during critical periods.

A balanced approach that promotes digital payment adoption while ensuring adequate cash supply is essential.

As Nigerians prepare for the festivities, addressing the scarcity will help preserve the joy and economic vibrancy of the season.

