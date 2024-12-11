Nigerian filmmaker Kazim Adeoti has broken his social media silence after trending over Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere

Adekaz made headlines following the event after a series of videos of what he wore made the rounds online

Adeoti’s social media post drew people’s attention and some of them encouraged him following the backlash he faced because of his attire

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti, has spoken up on social media after the Thin Line movie premiere.

The event took place in Lagos on December 10, 2024, and one of the highlights was when Kazim Adeoti stepped on the red carpet with his outfit.

The filmmaker’s attire stole the show and became a trending topic, with several netizens rating what he wore.

Fans react as Adekaz finally speaks after Mercy Aigbe's premiere. Photos: @realmercyaigbe, @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

Hours later, Adekaz visited his Instagram page to speak about the event. He posted a full photo of his outfit and accompanied it with a caption explaining that history was made at the movie premiere.

Adeoti appreciated all the guests who attended and praised the cast and crew members. He wrote in part:

“History was made last night, as we had an awesome and hitch free premiere of the movie of the year THIN LINE.

It was great having amazing personalities at the premiere. Many thanks to all the actors who graced the occasion. I appreciate the presence of our guests, our partners, and members of the press.”

In the comment section of the post, Adekaz also addressed what people said about his outfit. He simply wrote:

“GenZ Alhaji 😂”

See his post below:

Reactions as Adekaz finally speaks after Mercy Aigbe’s premiere

Kazim Adeoti’s social media post following Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere drew the attention of netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Deniksaniks:

“Your buba definitely took the spotlight! We couldn’t scroll the IG street without seeing it on every blog! 😂”

pyper_baddie:

“Congratulations @realmercyaigbe genz ahlaja and @kazimadeoti genz ahlaji 😍.”

Estdiamond1:

“Them papa no sabi the word FASHION. nothing do you bami no talk too much.”

officialufouma.chris:

“Your designer design you finish go backyard go laugh 😂😂😂.”

Realalibis_adeyemi:

“I too gbadun this ur outfit na hin they de call Jo Jo 😢.”

babaaba2479:

“Congratulations sir... is that why u wear BUBA and Palazo? E no good sir.”

lagosprincess2020:

“Alhaji with so much steeze. Thin line is a bomb 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

rosemary1ig:

“The outfit is very nice ooo 😂.”

temiladedolapo:

“Your outfit is killing haters 🔥.”

abdulwahlee:

“Success is all we want for #thinlinethemovive so shall it be amen 🙏.”

Jaiye Kuti tells Adekaz what she thinks about his attire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Jaiye Kuti attended Mercy Aigbe’s Thin Line movie premiere and had something to say about Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz’s outfit.

A video made the rounds showing the moment Jaiye Kuti saw what he wore.

In the trending clip, Jaiye Kuti told Kazim Adeoti what she felt about what he wore. The actress stepped back to have a proper look at his outfit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng