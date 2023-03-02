Who are Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren? Meet Lisa Marie’s kids

Priscilla Presley is an American actress and businesswoman. She is the former wife of the American rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Priscilla is famous for starring in The Naked Gun films, and as Jenna Wade in the TV series Dallas. Apart from being a successful actress, she is also a parent and grandparent. Discover who Priscilla Presley’s grandchildren are today.

Priscilla Presley is the co-owner and former chair lady of Elvis Presley Enterprises, currently known as Graceland. She had one daughter with Elvis, the late Lisa Marie. Marie was a singer and songwriter, just like her father. She was also the heir to Elvis's estate together with her four kids.

Who are Priscilla Presley's Grandchildren?

How many grandchildren has Priscilla Presley got? The American actress has four grandchildren from her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa, the only daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, passed on 12 January 2023. She died at 54 after a suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Los Angeles, California.

Lisa was married four times, and the marriages did not work. This includes her marriage to American superstar singer Michael Jackson and actor Nicholas Cage.

Lisa was married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994. They had two children together. Subsequently, Lisa had two other kids with her fourth ex-husband Michael Lockwood. The pair got married on 22 January 2006, to 2021. Here is a look at Lisa Marie's kids.

Daniel Riley Keough

Riley is the eldest of Priscilla and Elvis Presley's grandchildren. She was born on 29 May 1989 in Santa Monica, California. Her parents are Lisa Marie and Danny Keough. Riley is an actress, film director and a model. She is famously known for her role as an escort in the series The Girlfriend Experience, which earned her a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress.

Riley is a wife and a mother. She married Ben Smith-Petersen, a Hollywood stuntman from Australia, in 2015. The pair met on Mad Max: Fury Road set. They a daughter, Priscilla and Elvis Presley's first great-grandchild.

Lily made her acting debut in 2010 when she played Marie Currie in the musical biopic The Runaways. Other TV shows and films she has appeared in include:

Daisy Jones and The Six (2023)

(2023) The Terminal List (2022)

(2022) The Devil All the Time (2020)

(2020) We Don't Belong Here (2017)

(2017) The Girlfriend Experience (2016)

(2016) Kiss of the Damned (2012)

(2012) The Good Doctor (2011)

Riley is also a film director, and she made her directorial debut with the film War Pony. War Pony won her a Caméra d'Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. She was elated to be at Cannes with her co-director, Gina Gammell.

Riley has been a model since 2004. She has been featured in Elle and Glamour UK, among others. She has also endorsed notable brands such as Dior and Louis Vuitton. She is also a trained death doula, a course she took after her brother's death.

Benjamin Storm Presley

Benjamin Storm Presley is Priscilla Presley's grandson. He was born on 21 October 1992 in Tampa, Florida. Storm was the second child and only son of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough. Sadly, Benjamin took his own life on 21 July 2020 at 27. He was buried at Graceland alongside his grandfather, Elvis Presley.

His friend Brandon Howard spoke about his struggle with depression and the "pressure" of the Presley name. Benjamin was also helpful to others despite struggling with mental health. Howard stated,

He has always been there for everybody. In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you're actually feeling better.

Before his death, he was an a rising musician and actor. He had closed a $5 million, five-album recording deal with Universal Records. He had featured in two projects; a TV film about his family titled Elvis by the Presleys and Rod and Barry.

Benjamin had a striking resemblance to his grandfather Elvis. His mom once told CMT,

He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it was just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.

Lisa spoke about Benjamin's music venture to the Huffman Post in 2013 and said:

He's doing his own thing right now. I'm going to let him decide when he wants to go out and do what he wants to do.

Finley Aaron Love and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood are Priscilla Presley's third and fourth grandkids. The fraternal twin sisters were born on 7 October 2008, in Thousand Oak, California, to Lisa Presley and Michael Lockwood. The two regularly appeared on their mom's Instagram account.

How many grandchildren does Elvis Presley have?

The late American rock star had four grandkids through her only daughter Lisa Marie. Elvis Presley's grandkids are: Riley Keough, the late Benjamin Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. The four were born from Lisa's two marriages.

Who are Priscilla Presley's grandchildren? Priscilla Presley is the former wife of American singer Elvis Presley. The two got one daughter named Lisa Marie Presley, who has four children from her two marriages. Priscilla Presley's grandchildren are Riley Keough, the late Benjamin Keough and fraternal twins Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood.

