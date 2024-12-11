A beautiful lady living abroad has shared her excitement on social media after becoming a permanent resident of Canada

In a video trending on TikTok, the lady revealed that she has been staying in the country for over two years as an international student

Social media users who came across the video on the platform did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A huge achievement has been celebrated online by a brilliant Nigerian lady who successfully obtained permanent residency in Canada.

Her inspiring journey quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking lots of comments from netizens on the platform.

Lady shows off her permanent residency card Photo credit: @yes_iameniola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates becoming permanent resident of Canada

Yes_iameniola shared her triumphant moment on TikTok, showcasing her newly-bagged PR card.

The lady had spent over two years in Canada as an international student, diligently working towards this milestone.

"Finally after two years and some months, I am now a permanent resident of Canada. Solo international student to PR," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady becomes resident of Canada

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Oluwakemi Esther said:

"Congratulations, I applied last month for my PR waiting for my own miracle too."

@Dorothy Cornelius said:

"Congratulations. I tap into this blessing. I am a solo international student as well. I am some weeks away from finishing my two year program."

@OBI ADEPA said:

"Please after biometric, how many weeks and months did they ask you to go for medicals?"

@Fantastic fan said:

"Congrats. Do you have a video on how you started? If not, do one for new comers to learn."

@Chilovn said:

"Congratulations. I use you as a point of contact for my own. I am really happy for you."

@Maryjane Maxwell added:

"Congratulations dear. Almost done with my two years program, I prophecy same testimony soon Amen."

Watch the video below:

Family gets PR cards after 5 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman was full of joy after her family got their permanent resident cards.

In an exciting clip, she displayed the cards, while narrating to her followers that it took five years of trying.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng