Ebuka Songs was one of the gospel singers who attended a praise concert in the Ojo area of Lagos hosted by comedian Akpororo

The gospel singer, in a video, expressed gratitude to Akpororo as he recalled how the comedian gave him access to minister at this year's edition of The Experience

Aside from making a promise to Akpororo, Ebuka Songs also gave the comedian N1 million to support his concert

Ebuka Songs has continued to trend days after his viral performance at this year's edition of The Experience. In a recent video, the gospel singer shared how comedian Akpororo, whose real name is Bowoto Jephthah, influenced his invitation to the popular concert.

Recall that Akpopro, while performing at The Experience 2023, mentioned Ebuka Songs while urging the organisers to consider him.

Ebuka Songs appreciates comedian Akpororo. Credit: ebukasongs/akpororo

Source: Instagram

A year after Akpororo's comment, Ebuka Songs was invited to his first ministration at the Experience.

Ebuka Songs appreciate Akpororo

Addressing people at Mega Praise Jamz 12.0 hosted by the comedian in Ojo, Lagos state, Ebuka Songs recalled how his phones started ringing repeatedly after Akpororo mentioned his name at The Experience.

The gospel singer described Akpororo as a man with a kind heart, revealing he had never met the comedian in person before.

"It takes a man that has a kind heart to do that, it is not about speaking in tongues we have a lot of them that speak in tongues but they don't have kindness in their hearts," Ebuka Songs said in a clip.

The gospel singer who vowed to attend Akpororo's yearly concert donated N1 million to the comedian.

Watch video as Ebuka Songs speaks about Akpororo

Reactions as Ebuka Songs appreciates Akpororo

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

nonny499:

"There is power in prayers……. This I know."

mrodeycomedian:

"Your Kindness is for you my brother, Congratulations to you sir."

pastor_kosi:

"The finger of God. God bless you Ap."

estherigbekele:

"God bless you man of God.. You are a blessing to this generation."

What Moses Bliss said about Ebuka Songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss dismissed rumours of him keeping grudges with former signee Ebuka Songs.

Moses Bliss revealed Ebuka Songs ended what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

He added that despite his sudden exit, he harboured no ill feelings towards Ebuka Songt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng