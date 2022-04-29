Kalama Epstein's biography: age, height, movies, TV shows

Kalama Epstein is an actor, film director, editor, writer, producer, and cinematographer from the United States of America. He is well recognized for No Good Nick, where he plays a character named Jeremy Thompson. He has also appeared in other films and TV shows such as Magnum P.I. and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Kalama Epstein appeared on screen for the first time when he was a toddler as Jessie’s baby in the television series Baywatch. However, he began acting at the age of 11, when he was cast as Jason Schafer in Hawaii Five-0.

Kalama Epstein’s biography

Where is Kalama Epstein from? He was born in Oahu, Hawaii, United States of America. The actor is the son of Kendra Porter (mother) and Dan (father). He spent his childhood in Oahu with his two older sisters, Lauren and Kulani. He is of American nationality.

What is Kalama Epstein’s ethnicity?

His ethnicity is mixed. His father is of Polish Jewish/Russian Jewish descent, while his mother is of English, Welsh, Norwegian, and native Hawaiian.

When is Kalama Epstein’s birthday?

He was born on 5 May 2000. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

How old is Kalama Epstein?

As of 2022, Kalama Epstein’s age is 22 years.

Why is Kalama Epstein famous?

He is a Hollywood actor, film director, and editor. The American actor has always had a passion for acting since childhood. He appeared on screen for the first time as Jesse’s baby in the TV series Baywatch.

As a child, he loved modelling before he was cast in Hawaii Five-0 portraying Jason Schafer. He has also appeared in other films such as Bella and The Bulldogs and Fosters.

Kalama Epstein’s movies and TV shows

Below is a list of all the movies and television shows the Hollywood actor is known for.

The Fosters (2016-2018) – Noah

(2016-2018) – Noah Liberty Crossing (2018) – David Adelman

(2018) – David Adelman John & the Wolf (2016) – John Stubewitz

(2016) – John Stubewitz Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015) – Mason

(2015) – Mason Silence (2018) – The Being/ The Voice

(2018) – The Being/ The Voice No Good Nick (2019) – Jeremy

(2019) – Jeremy Some Skits ‘N’ Some Guys (2019-2020) – Narrator/ Suspect

(2019-2020) – Narrator/ Suspect Magnum P.I. (2021) – Will

(2021) – Will The Fabulous (post-production) – Barry

(post-production) – Barry Show and Tell (completed) – Caleb

(completed) – Caleb Kroll Show (2015) – Young Ben Affleck

(2015) – Young Ben Affleck Bella and The Bulldogs (2015) – Kyle

(2015) – Kyle Dog With a Blog (2015) – Brian

(2015) – Brian Under the Brood-Red sun (2014) – Billy Davis

(2014) – Billy Davis Maker Shack Agency (2014) – Angus ‘Wolfie’ Wolfe

(2014) – Angus ‘Wolfie’ Wolfe Gibby (2013) – Kid #2

(2013) – Kid #2 Deadtime Stories (2013) – Andy Lawrence

(2013) – Andy Lawrence Ray Donovan (2013) – Kid

(2013) – Kid The Kid (2013) – Frankie O’Reilly

(2013) – Frankie O’Reilly Hawaii Five-O (2011) – Jason Schafer

(2011) – Jason Schafer Baywatch (2001) – Jesse’s baby

Director

He is also credited for his directorial work in the following films

Some Skit ‘N’ Some Guys (2019-2020)

(2019-2020) Silence (2018)

Editor

He is also an editor. The following are films that he is credited for;

Silence (2018)

(2018) Some Skit ‘N’ Some Guys (2018)

He is credited as a writer in the film Silence (2018) and a cinematographer in Some Skit ‘N’ Some Guys (2018)

What is Kalama Epstein’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, his net worth is between $100k and $1 million. His leading source of income is acting.

Who is Kalama Epstein’s girlfriend?

He is dating his longtime friend, Daniela Leon, an actress who has appeared in films such as Overnight and The Young and Restless. The couple started dating in 2015. The actor usually posts their photos together on his Instagram page.

On February 14, he posted a photo on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday. The caption read,

Happy valentine’s day to my best friend and love, Valentine Leon…Today is your day! Because your name is valentine! Or at least I think it is...

Is Kalama Epstein gay?

No, he is not. Many of his fans assume that the Hollywood actor is not straight due to the gay character he portrays in Fosters. For instance, on 24 October 2018, he posted a photo with his girlfriend, and one of his fans reacted by asking;

wait, so his not gay?

In real life, Kalama Epstein’s sexuality is straight.

What is Kalama Epstein’s height?

The American film director is 5 feet 8 inches tall (173 centimetres), and he is 137 lbs (62 kg).

Kalama Epstein is an actor, film director, editor, and producer. The American actor has earned 21 acting credits to his name.

