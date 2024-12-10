President Tinubu on Tuesday, commissioned the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC) at the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters, Abuja

BATTIC is a groundbreaking initiative designed to enhance migration management, border governance and national security

Immigration CG, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, made this known on Tuesday and shared a video of the ceremony that was held in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC).

NIS named its command and control centre BATTIC, after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Controller General of the NIS, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, announced this at the inauguration of the Centre in Abuja on Tuesday, December 10, by the president.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to stand before you today, as we mark a momentous occasion in the history of the Nigeria Immigration Service and, indeed, in the development of our great nation.

“Today, we gather to commission the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex—BATTIC—here at the NIS Headquarters,” Mrs Nandap said.

“This cutting-edge facility is a true testament to Nigeria’s forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and national security.

Mrs Nandap who commended the President for the reforms in the Service and his support for the projects, said the Centre has achieved certification with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and integrated with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Tinubu commissions BATTIC

NIS confirmed the development in a post shared on its website on X on Tuesday.

The post accompanied by a video, reads:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR commissions the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Innovative Complex (BATTIC) at the NIS Headquarters in Sauka, Abuja."

