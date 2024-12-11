Nigerian musician Cobhams Asuquo has reacted to a viral video of Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo reading the 2025 budget

Senator Monday was before the House of Assembly on Tuesday to read the 2025 Budget; however, a different outcome was recorded

Reacting to the situation, Cobhams took to social media to express utter disappointment with the situation of things

Cobhams Asuqgo, a Nigerian musician and record producer, has shared his take on the trending video of Governor Monday Okpenholo of Edo State.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2024, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, struggled to present the 2025 budget to the State House of Assembly, causing a stir.

Despite the challenges, he revealed that the proposed N605 billion budget represents a 25% increase from the previous year's budget. The governor's difficulties sparked reactions, with some critics mocking his performance.

Unable to stomach his reaction, Cobhams Asuquo posted a lengthy post on his official social media page.

"To be clear, some of the most brilliant Nigerian minds I have encountered are from Edo State. So this begs the question, is it that we're not ready to tell ourselves the truth, or that we don't want progress as much as we claim to?"

"Some choices may be foisted on us but is that to remain our lot? What does governance mean to us; all of us - the governed and the governor? I'm really confused this hot afternoon. This is bad. Very, very bad. There's got to be a way out."

Netizens react to Cobham's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@charlykome:

"He didn't have any input in that budget else the figures won't be confusing to him."

@tundedaniels15:

"It's the first time he's seeing something that huge😂."

@inspiringteekay:

"A typical case of hard to pronounce, easy to embezzle! Quite embarrassing to have the worst of us, lead the best of us."

@doctor_gospel:

"The majority of the people didn't vote for the dullard, INEC appointed him the Governor. INEC is the problem here."

@mrsijai:

"That's why its always good to write figures in words so its easier to read."

@prophessur_:

"Unfortunately there is no way out. Our systems are hijack while all of us are watching comedy skits!"

@olukaylala:

"This is a big shame on the state. Educated people picked and campaigned for this Bros who can't even read his own state budget."

