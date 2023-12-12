Does David Goggins have a wife? A look at his relationships

David Goggins is a former American Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, author, and motivational speaker. He is among the world's best ultra-endurance athletes. His fame has made fans curious about his personal life, especially his love life. Does David Goggins have a wife?

David Goggins was born on 17 February 1975 in Buffalo, New York, United States. He is also known for his memoirs Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds and Never Finished: Unshakle Your Mind the War Within. Like many celebrities, David has managed to keep his personal life under wraps.

Profile summary

Full name David Goggins Gender Male Date of birth 17 February 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Buffalo, New York, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Trunnis Goggins Mother Jackie Goggins Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Jennifer Kish Children 2 School US Army Ranger School Profession Retired Navy SEAL, ultramarathon runner, triathlete, author Instagram @davidgoggins Facebook @iamdavidgoggins

Who is David Goggins?

He is an American athlete born into the family of Trunnis and Jackie Goggins. The former Navy SEAL grew up alongside his older brother Trunnis Jr.

His father was allegedly abusive to his family, and therefore, his parents separated when he was eight years old. He ran away with his mother, and they settled in a small town called Brazil, Indiana, USA. Trunnis was a businessman who owned a roller disco rink.

David is a former Guinness World Record holder for performing 4030 pull-ups in 17 hours and has competed in over 60 ultramarathons and ultra-triathlons. He served in the military for 21 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) in 2015. He attended the US Army Ranger School.

Who is David Goggins' wife?

The motivational speaker is currently not married. Although he has maintained a relatively private love life, he is known to have been in marriage twice and is presently engaged. Have a look at David Goggins' relationships.

Aleeza Goggins (2005–2007)

The American athlete was married to Aleeza Goggins. The two met when David served in the Navy and was stationed in Japan. They dated for some years and later exchanged their marriage vows in 2005. Their marriage did not last long, as they divorced in 2007.

According to several sources, the couple are alleged to have parted ways due to sexual satisfaction. Additionally, David was rumoured to be romantically linked to a prominent Olympic gymnast. The two went for marriage counselling, but things didn't work out well for them.

Aleeza is a licensed nurse born in Japan. She was a great support to her ex-husband. David acknowledges her support in his memoir Can't Hurt Me. He expressed how she supported him in overcoming severe health conditions and how he supported him in achieving his goals in the world of athletes.

Aleeza returned to Japan from the United States in 2012. The couple had no children together. The two remained friends, and Aleeza is an American ultramarathon runners' Support Team member.

Kate Goggins (Mid 2010–2012)

The ultramarathon runner was also allegedly married to Kate after his first marriage failed. Kate is a professional nurse in Melbourne, California, United States. They are believed to have tied the knot in the mid-2010s. Little is known about their relationship, as they kept it private.

It's alleged that they share a son. The marriage ended after two years. In the book Can't Hurt Me, he mentions that she had ups and downs during her pregnancy.

Jennifer Kish (2020–Present)

David Goggins and Jennifer Kish began dating in early 2020 and engaged in the same year. She revealed what it is like to live with David on her Instagram page, which David reposted. In the caption, she referred to him as his fiancée.

Jennifer works as an executive director at Goggins LLC. She graduated from Franklin Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA. Kish served as a vice president at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch.

A woman named Pamela was also alleged to be David Goggin's girlfriend. He mentioned in his memoir Can't Hurt Me that he had a girlfriend named Pam, and they had a daughter.

FAQs

Who is David Goggins? He is a former Navy SEAL, ultra-marathon runner, ultra-distance cyclist, author, and motivational speaker. Where is David Goggins from? He was born in Buffalo, New York, United States. How old is David Goggins? He is 48 years old as of 2023. He was born on 17 February 1975. Is David Goggins married? He is currently not married, but he is engaged. Who is David Goggins' fiancée? His fiancée is called Jennifer Kish. Who are David Goggins' children? The American author allegedly has two kids, a daughter from his ex-girlfriend Pam and a son from his ex-wife Kate Goggins. How many wives has David Goggins had? He has been allegedly married twice. He married Aleeza (confirmed) and Kate Goggins (unverified). What is David Goggins' height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Does David Goggins have a wife? The athlete is currently not married. However, he has been married twice and is now engaged to Jennifer Kish. He is also a father and always keeps details about his children under wraps.

