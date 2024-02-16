Garrett Clark's age, height, birthday, partner, net worth

Garrett Clark is a YouTuber, golf player, and social media influencer from the United States of America. He rose to prominence for uploading golf-related content on his YouTube channel. What is Garrett Clark's age?

Garrett Clark in a grey hat and blue hood (L). Garrett in a black hat and black jacket (R). Photo: @gm_golf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Garrett Clark is a popular social media influencer who became famous for uploading golf content on his socials, especially on YouTube and Instagram. He boasts an extensive fan following on various social media pages. He has collaborated with numerous content creators, such as Matt Scharff, Stephen Castaneda, and Micah Morris.

Profile summary

Full name Garrett Clark Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 2000 Age 23 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac Aries Place of birth Kansas, United States Current residence Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jerry Clark Mother Tamara Clark Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Christ Prep Academy College Kansas Community College Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, golfer, influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @gm__golf YouTube gm__golf Good Good X (Twitter) @gm__golf

What is Garrett Clark’s age?

The American YouTube content creator is 23 years old as of February 2024. When is Garrett Clark’s birthday? He was born on 8 April 2000. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Garrett was born and raised in Kansas, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Garrett Clark’s parents are Jerry Clark and Tamara Clark. He grew up alongside his older brother and a sister known to the public as Hannah Guzman.

Top 5 facts about Garrett Clark. Photo: @gm_golf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Educational background

Garrett completed his high school education at Christ Prep High School. Later, he enrolled at Kansas Community College. However, he did not graduate and instead dropped out to pursue content creation.

Career

Garrett Clark is a YouTuber, golfer, and social media influencer. He became famous for uploading golf content on his YouTube channel, created on 29 April 2013. The channel has accumulated over 1 million subscribers and mainly contains clips from golf matches, practice, trick shots, and various challenges.

Garrett also runs a collaborative YouTube channel, Good Good, alongside five other YouTubers: Stephen Castaneda, Colin Ross, Matt Scharff, Bubbie and Luke Kwon. As of the time of writing, the channel boasts more than 1.4 million subscribers and primarily contains content surrounding trick shots, challenges, and matches.

Aside from YouTube, Garrett is active on other social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. He boasts over 2.3 million followers on TikTok and 866 thousand followers on Instagram. He has also 50 thousand followers on X (Twitter). He uses the platforms to promote and build the Good Good clothing brand. He launched his own line of merchandise called GM Attire.

Garrett is also a professional golf player and has played for various clubs, including KCGA KS Club. The Mizuno team recently signed him as a tour player alongside his friend Grant Horvat. The duo plays a blended set of Mizuno Pro 223 and Mizuno Pro 221 irons – with Mizuno ST-Z 220 driver and ST-Z fairway wood.

What is Garrett Clark’s net worth?

According to Golf Span, Popular Bio and Wealthy Stars, the American content creator has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. How does Garrett Clark make money? His primary sources are social media endeavours, brand promotions, playing gold, and other business ventures.

Who is Garrett Clark’s wife?

The American content creator has no wife and has never been married. He is currently presumed single since he has not shared any details regarding his previous or current relationships. However, he has been romantically linked with Corinna Kopf, an American social media star and adult content creator, but the two have not publicly confirmed the rumours.

What is Garrett Clark’s height?

The internet personality is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts about Garrett Clark

Who is Garrett Clark? He is an American YouTube star, golfer, and social media influencer best known for sharing golf-related content on YouTube. Where is Garrett Clark from? He was born in Kansas, United States. How old is Garrett Clark? He is 23 years old as of 2024, having been born on 8 April 2000. Who are Garrett Clark’s parents? His father is Jerry Clark, and his mother is Tamara Clark. Does Garrett Clark have a sister? He has a sister named Hannah. Who is Garrett Clark’s girlfriend? The YouTuber is not in a romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. What is Garrett Clark’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. What is Garrett Clark’s height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. Where does Garrett Clark live? The content creator currently resides in Kansas, United States.

Garrett Clark’s age is 23 years old as of 2024. He is a YouTuber, golf player, and social media influencer from the United States. He is best known for sharing golf-related videos on his YouTube channel. He boasts a significant following on different social media platforms.

Legit.ng recently published Avaryana Rose’s biography. She is an American social media influencer, YouTuber, actress, model, and Top Gun cheerleader. She was born on 9 May 2005 in Miami, Florida, United States, where she currently resides.

She gained immense popularity for sharing her modelling and fashion shots, swimwear snaps, and cheerleading videos online. She is also an actress widely recognised for starring as Heather in Not for Sale: Florida. Find out more details about her, including her age, career, and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng