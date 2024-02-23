What is Kendra G's age? All you need to know about the internet personality

Kendra G is an American media personality who has worked on television and radio. She is famous for matchmaking on Instagram, where she hosts a dating show connecting single people. She has also appeared in multiple TV series, including Social Society. What is Kendra G's age?

Kendra G at the 2024 Grammy Awards (L). The media personality at the 2024 Super Bowl (R). Photo: @kendragmedia on Instagram (modified by author)

Kendra G started working in the media industry in 2011. She has worked as a radio personality at WPWX Chicago, WVEE Atlanta, WPHI Philadelphia, and WGCI Chicago. She boasts a substantial audience on Instagram and YouTube and hosts dating shows. Kendra G’s age makes her content appealing to a wide audience.

Profile summary

Full name Kendra Monique Gilliams Nickname Kendra G Gender Female Date of birth 7 May 1980 Age 43 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Waterbury, Connecticut, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Oris Delores Gilliams Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Jasen Johnson Luper College Hampton University Profession Radio and TV host, internet influencer Net worth $1 million–$6 million Instagram @kendragmedia Facebook YouTube Kendra G

What is Kendra G’s age?

Media personality Kendra G is 43 years old as of February 2023. Her date of birth is 7 May 1980, and she is a Taurus.

She was born Kendra Monique Gilliams and raised in Waterbury, Connecticut, United States. Her mother was Oris Delores Gilliams, who passed away in March 2012 after a brief bout of illness. She was raised alongside her older sisters, Keisha Gilliams and Janice Hinton.

Which college did Kendra G attend? She pursued her undergraduate studies at Hampton University and completed her course in 2001.

The media personality currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

How did Kendra G become famous?

Kendra is best recognised as a radio host, having worked with multiple radio stations since launching his career. She commenced her media career immediately after her undergraduate studies at Hampton University.

She has worked in different radio markets in the US, including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, Hartford, and Buffalo. In her radio career, she has had the opportunity to interact with and interview high-profile personalities, such as President Barack Obama and entertainment bigwigs like Jay Z, Janet Jackson, and Kanye West.

Five facts about Kendra G. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images (modified by author)

Kendra debuted her television career as a Fox’s Good Day Philadelphia entertainment correspondent. She has also worked at CNN, E! Network as a pop culture specialist, and BET’s Just Keke as an entertainment gossip reporter.

In 2015, she returned to radio when she joined WGCI in Chicago. She launched the online dating show Singles LIVE! in 2020. It is a matchmaking show where she connects single people looking for partners. In 2020, she joined a team of other media personalities in hosting the show Social Society. The show discusses multiple topics, including Black culture, love, politics, and pop culture.

In 2023, fans were surprised after she announced her departure from WGCI. She has been on the radio for approximately eight years since 2018. Her Instagram post about her departure read:

It has been an honor and a privilege to be your morning show girl on WGCI for the last 8 years!!! After much prayer and deliberation, I decided that it is time to focus on the next Chapter of my life which includes leaving the city I called home for the last 8 years.

What is Kendra G doing now?

Kendra hosts Singles LIVE!, an Instagram show that connects single people. She started the show in 2020, and it has many success stories. Besides the show, she launched a dating application with the same name.

Kendra G’s net worth

According to Next Biography, Buzz Learn, and Net Worth List, the radio host’s net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $6 million. She makes money from her media career and social media endeavours, including earnings from her YouTube channel.

Is Kendra G married?

The host and creator of Singles LIVE! does not have a husband and has never been married. However, she is dating a man named Jasen Johnson Luper.

Kendra G and Jasen reportedly met online on one of her Instagram dating shows in May 2021 and hit it off. After about a month, they met physically and started dating. She shared how they met on a since-deleted Instagram post to celebrate all single girls and encourage them not to give up on relationships because good men are out there.

Even though they are in love, she has allegedly declined his marriage proposals four times. They are still dating and regularly share their pictures on their social media pages.

How tall is Kendra G?

Kendra Gilliams is reportedly 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Kendra G

How old is Kendra G? She is 43 years old as of February 2024. She was born on 7 May 1980. Where does Kendra G come from? Her hometown is Waterbury, Connecticut, United States. What does Kendra G do for a living? She is a media personality who has worked with multiple television and radio stations. Who is Kendra G’s husband? She is not married but has a boyfriend named Jasen Johnson Luper. Does Kendra G have a child? The media personality does not have any children. What is Kendra G’s height? Her height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). How much is Kendra G worth? Her net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $6 million.

Kendra G’s age is 43 years as of February 2024. She has been in the media industry for approximately 13 years and has worked on television and radio. She hosts a dating show on Instagram and owns a dating application. The Waterbury, Connecticut native is dating Jasen Johnson Luper.

