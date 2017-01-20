Toasting format: How to toast a woman for the first time?

Learn how to toast a woman for the first time from this article. Do not be afraid of girls you think are way out of your league because true love knows no boundaries. You can get that girl you are crushing on online using a charming toasting format.

Your goal should be to make her your girlfriend and not to land in the friend zone. The fear of rejection is your worst enemy at this point. A lady can reject you severally, hoping you will pursue her more. She is playing hard to get to examine your level of seriousness.

The best toasting format for a girl you like

Toasting a woman is a street word for wooing a girl. Master different toasting formats for girls you meet online and those you can access physically. Wooing multiple women at once is not bad, as long as you do not have ill intentions. The talking stage helps you understand the women you like deeper and make a better choice when you are ready to start dating. Below are several top-notch ideas on how to toast a girl.

How to toast a girl for the first time

Men find it easier to toast a girl online than a woman they meet daily or frequently, e.g. at school, workplace, church, or a charity centre. Face-to-face communication is quite intimidating but the most romantic way to woo a woman. Use this format to toast a girl you can physically meet regularly:

1. Observe the girl's behaviour before approaching her

Observe the lady for a few weeks or months to know if she has a man in her life, the places she frequently visits, the people she often interacts with, her best friends, and so on.

2. Introduce yourself but do not let her notice your intentions

Find enticing ways of introducing yourself and ensure you get her number at this stage. One way is to make friends with one of the girl's friends. The day you spot them together, walk towards them for a little chat and let the girl's friend introduce you to each other.

Alternatively, do not use a third party. Sit next to her in class, church, library, or other public places. Introduce yourself right away or after sitting beside her severally. You can request your friend to sit between you and her if you are tense.

3. Befriend her but not for too long lest she friend zones you

Avail yourself when she invites you to events and make it up to her if you miss. Invite her to events, too but do not make it look like a date. Your friends can also invite her to events on your behalf, or you can show up at any occasion she is attending if it is open for everyone.

4. Prove you are a reliable friend

Keep the communication flowing and help her when she needs you. Compliment her and give her little gifts if you can afford them. For instance, most women love food. Therefore, could you share what you eat with her? She will not mind the gift's price if she genuinely likes you.

5. Avoid being friend-zoned

Remember that the goal is to avoid making her think you only want to be her friend. Therefore, when you two get close enough, let your gestures send her a message regarding your intentions to date her. For example, hold her hand to see her reaction, maintain eye contact when talking, and so on.

6. Ask her out on a date

Ask her on a date after a few weeks or months of friendship. Be open-minded because she might accept it or turn you down. If she turns you down, do not be quick to cut her off.

Make her a friend and assure her that you will not rush her to date you. A girl who genuinely likes you will explain why she rejected your date invitation, or you will find out on your own.

You might have to take her on a few more dates to assure her that you genuinely like her. After that, it is upon you to decide how much money you want to spend on her. Two or three dates are enough for you to know if she is only after money and a good time.

7. Do not pressure her to be your girlfriend

It takes about three or four months after the first date for a woman to admit she loves you. If she is yet to say these words, do not pressure her. Instead, talk to her to find out why she is not ready to be your girlfriend.

How to toast a girl, online format

Love finds you where you least expect it. Therefore, do not hold back from toasting the girl you met online. Many people took the risk and found true love online. Implement this format to toast a girl on WhatsApp, dating apps, or any other social media app.

1. Like her posts and pictures

Since you cannot introduce yourself in person, start letting her know about your existence by linking her posts and pictures. Be consistent but do not comment under the posts. It will arouse her curiosity about you.

2. Comment under her posts

Be gentle and respectful when commenting on her posts. You can compliment her pictures but do not make it too obvious that you are crushing on her. Instead, engage with her in light conversations when she posts general topics like politics, movies, etc.

3. Slide into her inbox without revealing your intentions

Find ways to chat privately in her inbox without her realizing that you are wooing her. Grab opportunities when they present themselves. For instance, she can post adverts for goods/services, job vacancies, events, etc.

Slide into her inbox to inquire more, even if the post is of no use to you. If she is excited to talk about it, move to the next step and toast the girl till she goes crazy for you.

4. Befriend her without exposing your feelings for her

Talk about general things whenever she is free to chat. It is the best way to discover important things about each other such as residence, hobbies, education level, family, religion, etc. In addition, have frequent video calls to prove some of the things you mention in your chats and build trust.

After two or three months of chatting and regular video calls, you can tell if someone lied about some things because their stories become inconsistent. You might also spot little things in their environment from the video call that do not match the kind of lifestyle they claim to live.

5. Ask her out on a blind date

If you are sure that she is honest and trustworthy, you can take her out on a blind date. Be romantic when asking her out. Let it catch her by surprise that you finally want to meet her.

For instance, video call her while having lunch and pop the bind date question. For instance, you can say, "Would you like to taste this with me next week?"

6. Move the relationship to the next level when both of you are ready

If the blind date works out, have more dates to learn more about each other. You should give yourselves time to adjust to being around each other in person before you make things official. Do not rush into making her your girlfriend or accept you as her man if she is not ready.

Toasting format for messages

You can toast a girl through your phone's messaging app. Use affordable message subscription services and keep the communication flowing until you feel it is time for a serious conversation over a call or in person. Use this simple toasting format for messages and do not chat with her for more than three weeks without calling or meeting her in person:

1. Get her number

First, get her number in person, through a friend, online, or any other method you will use to get it. A lady feels over the moon when a stranger (the man) walks to where she is and confidently asks for her number.

2. Spend enough time with her on the phone

Chat with her for as long as she wants and when she is free. Discuss several topics, and let the conversation flow naturally. Know when to stop chatting lest the conversation becomes long and boring.

3. Give her sweet compliments

It is one of the most effective ideas on how to toast a girl on the phone, even if it seems old-fashioned. Be keen with things she mentions about herself, like her achievements and compliment her. Women like compliments, but being too cocky is a turnoff.

4. Remind her that she is always on your mind

Send her a toasting SMS to let her know you are thinking about her. Please do not be upset when she does not respond on time. If she genuinely likes you, she will find time to respond, but do not expect her to be romantic at this stage.

5. Find out if she thinks about you too

It feels nice to know that the girl you are toasting thinks about you. Tell her something that should trigger her to get concerned about your well-being. Do not scare her with your problems or make things up to test her.

Mention things like a busy schedule at work, preparing for exams or an interview, etc. If the girl usually thinks about you, she will send you a surprise text wishing you luck in your exams or say something nice.

6. Escape the friend zone by flirting with her

Flirt with her through texts to avoid ending up in the friend zone. Flirting sends a clear message that you have feelings for her. For instance, tell her what you wish you could hug her, hold her hands, take her to the movies, call her babe, etc. Apply your sense of humour and make jokes while flirting to make her feel comfortable.

7. Ask her out in a romantic way and when she least expects it

There will never be the right time to ask her out. Do it if your intuition confirms to you that she might accept your proposal. Return to the flirting stage if she rejects the first proposal, then ask her out again after a few weeks. After a few dates, you can ask her to be your girlfriend.

What to say when toasting a girl

Here are cute words to toast a girl for the first time:

There is no girl in the world like you.

You're like a fine wine. The more of you I drink in, the better I feel.

You've got a lot of beautiful curves, but your smile is my favourite.

Are you as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside?

You remind me of beautiful things in life.

You believe in me more than anyone else.

You help me become a better person daily.

You are among the few people who truly understand me.

We can always find a topic to talk about over lunch.

I never believed in love at first sight, but that was before I saw you.

I didn't know what I wanted in a woman until I saw you.

If being sexy was a crime, you'd be guilty as charged.

I love how we chat for hours about nothing important.

I will tell you my crazy fantasies about you if you have coffee with me.

My friends do not know me like you do.

Thank you for being there for me whenever I need you.

Your voice drives me crazy.

If you were a taser, you'd be set to 'stun.'

If you were a Transformer, you'd be 'Optimus Fine.'

Is your name Google? Because you have everything, I'm searching for.

Do you ever get tired from running through my thoughts all night?

They say love is when you don't want to sleep because reality is better than your dreams. And after seeing you, I don't think I ever want to sleep again.

Could you tell me: If you're here, who's running Heaven?

No wonder the sky is grey (or dark, if at night)—all the colour is in your eyes.

You've got everything I've been searching for, and believe me—I've been looking for a long time.

If there is enough rental space for me in your heart, please let me move in.

You did something romantic for me in my dream, but I am embarrassed to tell you.

My life would be different without you.

What should you never do when toasting a lady?

Applying the format for toasting girls and convincing them to date you are different things. Ladies are friend-zoning you because of some simple mistake you make when pursuing her. Therefore, stop doing these things when learning how to toast a woman for the first time:

1. Do not take her to a private place like your house on the first date

She will think you have a hidden agenda. Go to a public place where she feels safe and free to express herself, e.g. a park or football game.

2. Do not ask her out before knowing her hobbies and interests

Take her to places she likes and do things she loves. After this, you will get more chances to take her to places you love and introduce her to things you like.

3. Do not throw cash around for no reason

You are overspending to impress her, but she might think you are bragging or trying to buy her love. Instead, please take note of her money principles through casual conversations. It will help you understand how much you should spend on her without looking stingy or proud.

4. Do not focus on other girls when she is around or mention women in your conversations

Give her all your attention by sitting beside or in front of her. Keep your phone away and maintain eye contact with her. Laugh when she cracks jokes and try to touch her hand if you can.

Do not ignore her when she tries to get your attention in public. She can reach out for your hand, lean on your shoulder, or rush to sit close to you when other women are around.

5. Do not talk too much about yourself

Have a fun conversation that does not revolve around you or her alone. Give her a chance to speak, but do not put the burden of making the conversation lively on her. Instead, allow her to ask you things about you and ask her things about her.

What do you say when you approach a girl for the first time?

Walk over to the girl, greet her, introduce yourself (your name and where you live, study, or work), let her know how you got to know her and compliment her looks. Request to join her in what she is doing or ask her for her number for a more detailed chat later in the day or whichever day you want. Use these charming pickup lines:

I wonder if you're an artist because you were so good at drawing me in.

It says in the Bible to only think about what's pure and lovely. So I've been thinking about you all day long.

Are you a magician? It's the strangest thing, but everyone else disappears when I look at you.

I think there's something wrong with my phone. Could you try calling it to see if it works?

Hi, I just wanted to thank you for the gift. (pause) I've been wearing this smile ever since you gave it to me.

Are you an electrician? Because you're lighting up my day/night!

I've heard that kissing is the 'language of love.' Would you care to have a conversation with me about it sometime?

I always thought happiness started with an 'h,' but mine starts with 'u.'

Do you have a map? I just got lost in your eyes.

I'd like to take you to the movies, but they don't let you bring in your snacks.

Do you know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms.

I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

How do you compliment a girl you met for the first time?

Say something outstanding about the lady's attire, jewellery, tattoo, etc. You can make the conversation longer by asking her if those things have special meanings. Here are cute pickup line:

That outfit looks like something Rihanna would wear.

I saw that exact look in a magazine yesterday.

Everyone just turned around to look at you when you walked through the door.

Wait, can I take a photo of your outfit? I want to remember it so I can recreate it later.

We need to come up with a special thing to do, just so you can be wearing that outfit while we do it.

I’ve been looking for that everywhere.

Who needs a little black dress, when you have that?!

You’re absolutely glowing!

I’ve never seen anyone look so ready to own it.

Every time I see one of your outfits, all I can think to myself is 'she’s the sh*t.

How do you always come up with such amazing outfits?

I love the fact that I’ve never seen something like that on you before!

That color is great on you!

Excuse me miss, are you famous?

I can tell that you love what you’re wearing!

Which topic is best for a chat with a girl?

Your first conversation should be about entertainment, e.g. sports, movies, songs, celebrity gossip, and more. If the girl willingly lets the conversation go deeper, talk about each other's hobbies, careers, education, and other general topics.

If you want to master how to toast a girl, be yourself and let things flow naturally. The woman you like might hide her feelings and wait for you to make the first move. You should also expect rejection because not every girl will fall in love with you.

