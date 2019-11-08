Scott Evans’ biography: age, height, partner, movies and TV shows
Scott Evans is an American actor best known for his role as Oliver Fish in the soap opera One Life to Live. Other shows in which he has appeared include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Fringe, and Grace and Frankie. Aside from his career, what else is known about Scott?
Here is everything you need to know about the actor, including details about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Scott Evans
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: September 21st, 1983
- Scott Evans' age: 37 years (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Sudbury, Massachusetts
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Height in feet: 6 ft 0 in
- Height in centimeters: 183 cm
- Weight in kilograms: 88 kgs
- Weight in lbs: 194 lbs
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Father: Bob Evans
- Mother: Lisa Evans
- Sisters: Shanna and Carly
- Brother: Chris Evans
- Education: New York University
- Ex-boyfriend: Zach Volin
- Profession: Actor
- Net worth: $3 million
Scott Evans' biography
Scott was born in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on September 21st, 1983. His parents are Bob and Lisa Evans. His father was a dentist, and his mother was a dancer and artistic director at the Concord Youth Theater.
He has two sisters, Shanna and Carly, and an older brother, Chris Evans. Both Chris and Scott Evans are actors.
Chris Evans is an American actor and filmmaker best known for playing Captain America in Marvel films. He has also appeared in other films such as Not Another Teen Movie (2001), Fantastic Four (2005), Cellular (2004), and Snowpiercer (2013).
Even though not much is known about their upbringing, Scott and Chris Evans seem to have a good relationship. They shared some childhood secrets about each other on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.
Education and career
Scott studied theatre at New York University.
He made his career debut in 2008 when he appeared in the TV series One Life to Live, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Fringe and Guiding Light. Since then, he has landed numerous roles in both films and TV shows.
Scott Evans' movies and TV shows
Since his debut, he has appeared in various television shows and films. They include:
Film
- 2019: Almost Love as Adam
- 2018: Madhouse Mecca as Greg
- 2016: I Know Where Lizzie Is as Henry Spencer
- 2016: Badlands of Kain as Josh
- 2016: Southbound as Danny
- 2015: Paradise Pictures as Braddock Loman
- 2015: Close Range as Deputy Logan
- 2015: Lily &Kat as Nick
- 2014: Playing It Cool as Blissful Boy
- 2014: Before We Go as Concierge
- 2014: Behaving Badly as Ronnie Watt
- 2013: In the Dark as EMT Reid
- 2009: The Lovely Bones as Townsperson
- 2009: Confessions of a Shopaholic as Chad, the mail clerk
TV shows
- 2021: Liza on Demand as Chris Evans Hat Pack Guy
- 2020: Insecure
- 2020: Mélange as Ryann Parker
- 2019: Into the Dark as Joel
- 2019: Tell Me a Story as Interviewer
- 2018–2019: Grace and Frankie as Oliver
- 2017: Daytime Divas as Julian
- 2014-2016: Go-Go Boy Interrupted as Scott
- 2014: Looking as Cody Heller
- 2014: Hit the Floor as Danny
- 2012–2013: White Collar as Dennis Flynn
- 2008-2011: Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Shane Berlin/Woody Sage (Scott Woodley)
- 2010: Law & Order as Thomas Moran
- 2010: Rubicon as Joe Purcell
- 2008–2010: One Life to Live as Oliver Fish
- 2008: Guiding Light as Trey
- 2008: Fringe as Ben
Scott Evans' partner
Who is Scott Evans' boyfriend? Scott came out as gay to his family and close friends when he was only 19 years old. He was in a relationship with Zach Volin; however, they broke up in 2020.
During an interview, he was asked how things were going on between him and Zach, this is what he said,
We actually just broke up a few weeks ago, but it’s not a bad breakup. Nobody cheated, nobody hates each other. We’re at a point now where you tell people and everyone’s like, “Oh my god, the coronavirus is tearing relationships apart!”
Scott Evans' height and weight
Scott is 6 feet 0 inches and weighs 88 kgs. He has light brown hair and blue yes.
What is Scott Evans' net worth?
The actor has had recurring roles and guest appearances in several movies and TV shows. These roles have earned him a sizeable amount of wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $3 million.
Social media presence
Scott Evans is an active social media personality. His Instagram account, @scottevansgram, has 351k followers, while his Twitter account, @thescottevans, has 129K followers.
Scott Evans has appeared on several shows, making a name for himself in the entertainment industry in America and beyond.
