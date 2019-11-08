Scott Evans’ biography: age, height, partner, movies and TV shows

Scott Evans is an American actor best known for his role as Oliver Fish in the soap opera One Life to Live. Other shows in which he has appeared include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Fringe, and Grace and Frankie. Aside from his career, what else is known about Scott?

Scott Evans attends the Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott in Los Angeles, California.

Here is everything you need to know about the actor, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Scott Evans

Scott Evans Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: September 21st, 1983

September 21st, 1983 Scott Evans' age: 37 years (as of 2021)

37 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Sudbury, Massachusetts

Sudbury, Massachusetts Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Height in feet: 6 ft 0 in

6 ft 0 in Height in centimeters: 183 cm

183 cm Weight in kilograms: 88 kgs

88 kgs Weight in lbs: 194 lbs

194 lbs Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Father: Bob Evans

Bob Evans Mother: Lisa Evans

Lisa Evans Sisters: Shanna and Carly

Shanna and Carly Brother: Chris Evans

Chris Evans Education: New York University

New York University Ex-boyfriend: Zach Volin

Zach Volin Profession: Actor

Actor Net worth: $3 million

Scott Evans' biography

Scott was born in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on September 21st, 1983. His parents are Bob and Lisa Evans. His father was a dentist, and his mother was a dancer and artistic director at the Concord Youth Theater.

He has two sisters, Shanna and Carly, and an older brother, Chris Evans. Both Chris and Scott Evans are actors.

Actors Scott Evans, Carly Evans, and Chris Evans attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter in Beverly Hills, California.

Chris Evans is an American actor and filmmaker best known for playing Captain America in Marvel films. He has also appeared in other films such as Not Another Teen Movie (2001), Fantastic Four (2005), Cellular (2004), and Snowpiercer (2013).

Even though not much is known about their upbringing, Scott and Chris Evans seem to have a good relationship. They shared some childhood secrets about each other on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Education and career

Scott studied theatre at New York University.

He made his career debut in 2008 when he appeared in the TV series One Life to Live, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Fringe and Guiding Light. Since then, he has landed numerous roles in both films and TV shows.

Scott Evans' movies and TV shows

Since his debut, he has appeared in various television shows and films. They include:

Film

2019: Almost Love as Adam

as Adam 2018: Madhouse Mecca as Greg

as Greg 2016: I Know Where Lizzie Is as Henry Spencer

as Henry Spencer 2016: Badlands of Kain as Josh

as Josh 2016: Southbound as Danny

as Danny 2015: Paradise Pictures as Braddock Loman

as Braddock Loman 2015: Close Range as Deputy Logan

as Deputy Logan 2015: Lily &Kat as Nick

as Nick 2014: Playing It Cool as Blissful Boy

as Blissful Boy 2014: Before We Go as Concierge

as Concierge 2014: Behaving Badly as Ronnie Watt

as Ronnie Watt 2013: In the Dark as EMT Reid

as EMT Reid 2009: The Lovely Bones as Townsperson

as Townsperson 2009: Confessions of a Shopaholic as Chad, the mail clerk

TV shows

2021: Liza on Demand as Chris Evans Hat Pack Guy

as Chris Evans Hat Pack Guy 2020: Insecure

2020: Mélange as Ryann Parker

as Ryann Parker 2019: Into the Dark as Joel

as Joel 2019: Tell Me a Story as Interviewer

as Interviewer 2018–2019: Grace and Frankie as Oliver

as Oliver 2017: Daytime Divas as Julian

as Julian 2014-2016: Go-Go Boy Interrupted as Scott

as Scott 2014: Looking as Cody Heller

as Cody Heller 2014: Hit the Floor as Danny

as Danny 2012–2013: White Collar as Dennis Flynn

as Dennis Flynn 2008-2011: Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Shane Berlin/Woody Sage (Scott Woodley)

as Shane Berlin/Woody Sage (Scott Woodley) 2010: Law & Order as Thomas Moran

as Thomas Moran 2010: Rubicon as Joe Purcell

as Joe Purcell 2008–2010: One Life to Live as Oliver Fish

as Oliver Fish 2008: Guiding Light as Trey

as Trey 2008: Fringe as Ben

Scott Evans' partner

Who is Scott Evans' boyfriend? Scott came out as gay to his family and close friends when he was only 19 years old. He was in a relationship with Zach Volin; however, they broke up in 2020.

During an interview, he was asked how things were going on between him and Zach, this is what he said,

We actually just broke up a few weeks ago, but it’s not a bad breakup. Nobody cheated, nobody hates each other. We’re at a point now where you tell people and everyone’s like, “Oh my god, the coronavirus is tearing relationships apart!”

Scott Evans' height and weight

Scott is 6 feet 0 inches and weighs 88 kgs. He has light brown hair and blue yes.

Scott Evans at The Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Gala Dinner at JW Marriott in Los Angeles, California.

What is Scott Evans' net worth?

The actor has had recurring roles and guest appearances in several movies and TV shows. These roles have earned him a sizeable amount of wealth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $3 million.

Social media presence

Scott Evans is an active social media personality. His Instagram account, @scottevansgram, has 351k followers, while his Twitter account, @thescottevans, has 129K followers.

Scott Evans has appeared on several shows, making a name for himself in the entertainment industry in America and beyond.

