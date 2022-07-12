Who is Kaitlin Bennett’s husband? Biography of Justin Moldow

Who is Kaitlin Bennett's husband? Justin Maldow is the co-founder of a self-proclaimed libertarian media outlet, Liberty Hangout. He is popularly known for being the husband of an American gun rights activist Kaitlin Bennett — Kaitlin is widely known as the Kent State Gun Girl.

While in college, Kaitlin Bennett's husband founded Young Americans for Liberty and was the President of the Entrepreneurship Club. He was honoured with the Honors Society of Epsilon Sigma Pi and Mu Kappa Tau National Marketing Honors Society.

Profile summary

Full name Justin Moldow Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Current residence Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Kaitlin Bennett College Manhattan College Profession Political activist Net worth $2 million YouTube Liberty Hangout

Justin Maldow's biography

The political activist was born in a catholic faith family. He is an American national and of Italian, Spanish and Jewish descent. He currently lives in Cleveland, Ohio, the United States.

Justin Moldow's high school education prepared him to join Manhattan College. He graduated from the institution with a bachelor's degree in Marketing.

How old is Kaitlin Bennett's husband?

Justin Moldow's age is 28 years old as of 2022. He was born on 26 June 994. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Justin Moldow and his wife Kaitlin founded a libertarian media outlet, Young Jeffersonians, on 5 March 2015. They later changed it to Liberty Hangout. Kaitlin is among the content producers of the site and also the face of Liberty Hangout.

Justin stays behind the scenes supporting their shared opinions, while Bennett is at the forefront of political commentary. In addition, the American activist is a promoter of Austrian economics and property rights. In 2015, the two launched a YouTube channel, Liberty Hangout, which boasts 631 thousand subscribers at the time of writing.

What is Justin Moldow's net worth?

According to Buzz Nigeria, his net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His income is attributed to his career as a political activist and their YouTube channel. This is not an official net worth figure, though.

Who is Kaitlin Bennett's husband?

Justin Moldow is her husband. Kaitlin is an American gun rights activist who came into the limelight in 2018 for carrying an AR-10 rifle after graduating from Kent State University.

The couple got engaged on 4 February 2019, and on 19 March 2020, they tied the knot amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, which only a few people attended. A year later, they decided to have a wedding celebration ceremony in Saint Augustine, now under relaxed COVID-19 protocols. The duo welcomed their first child, Ravioli, in April 2022.

Justin Moldow's conversion allegations

A few weeks after Justin and Kaitlin married, rumours spread on social media that Justin underwent conversion therapy. A therapy that targets LGBTQ+ youth and seeks to change their sexuality and gender identity.

Many felt that his mannerism evoked gay stereotypes. The political activist replied to the allegations , saying that people are jealous of their happy union with his beautiful wife. He tweeted,

Apparently, a lot of liberals on this website are calling me gay for cleaning up nice on my wedding day I think they're just in denial over the fact that they'll never have a wife as beautiful as mine. Or even find love.

Fast facts about Justin Moldow

Who is Kaitlin Bennett's husband? Justin Moldow is a political activist and co-founder of Liberty Hangout. What is Justin Moldow's age? The political commentator is 28 years old as of 2022. When is Justin Moldow's birthday? He marks his birthday on 26 June every year. Is Justin Moldow gay? There were speculations that he was a guy, but he denied the allegations. Besides, he is married to Kaitlin Bennett. When was Kaitlin Bennett's wedding? The couple tied the knot on 19 March 2020. What is Justin Moldow's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. What is Justin Moldow's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Kaitlin Bennett's husband, Justin Moldow, is the co-founder of a libertarian media outlet known as Liberty Hangout. He came to the limelight for marrying the American gun rights activist. In addition, he is a dedicated father of one.

