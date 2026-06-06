President Tinubu backs reforms to dismantle Optasia's 12-year monopoly on Nigeria's airtime and data market

FCCPC licenses nine companies to boost competition and revive Nigeria's N3 trillion fintech ecosystem

Increased market competition is expected to drive innovation and improve financial inclusion for millions of Nigerians

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

President Bola Tinubu has approved a major shake-up of Nigeria’s airtime credit and data advance market as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) unveiled nine companies licensed to operate in the sector.

The move is aimed at dismantling what regulators describe as a 12-year monopoly allegedly controlled by South African technology firm Optasia, formerly known as Channel VAS.

President Bola Tinubu backs liberalisation of Nigeria's credit industry. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

Officials say the reform could unlock a market estimated to be more than N3 trillion annually while boosting local participation in Nigeria’s fast-growing fintech ecosystem.

Tinubu backs market liberalisation

According to sources familiar with the development, the FCCPC briefed the Presidency on concerns that Optasia’s long-standing dominance had encouraged massive capital flight, with trillions of naira in profits reportedly moved out of Nigeria over the years.

The Commission argued that opening the sector to more players would deepen competition, create jobs, strengthen local innovation and support President Tinubu’s Nigeria First economic policy, according to a Vanguard report.

Presidency officials were reportedly convinced that Nigerian fintech firms possess the technology, infrastructure and expertise required to compete effectively in the airtime lending and data advance business.

As part of the reforms, the FCCPC approved nine firms to operate in the market, ending what many industry observers considered a near single-player system.

FCCPC raises monopoly concerns

For more than a decade, Optasia has dominated airtime credit and data advance services, especially on the MTN network and several of its African operations.

Regulators are said to be concerned that, despite years of market control, the company maintains a limited operational presence in Nigeria.

Sources claim the firm has little administrative infrastructure locally, employs few Nigerian workers and does not adequately share consumer credit data with Nigerian financial institutions or local credit bureaus.

The FCCPC reportedly believes the market structure limits opportunities for indigenous technology companies while slowing innovation and competition.

Officials also alleged that the company relied on legal battles, lobbying and pressure tactics over the years to maintain its dominant position in the sector.

Tinubu rejects external pressure

Sources disclosed that efforts to preserve the existing arrangement extended beyond the courtroom.

Apart from securing an interim court injunction against some FCCPC actions, the company allegedly pursued diplomatic channels, including attempts to seek support from a foreign President to influence the Nigerian government.

However, the Presidency reportedly rejected the pressure after reviewing the economic implications presented by regulators.

Government officials concluded that liberalising the market would help retain investments within Nigeria while ensuring that profits and employment opportunities benefit local businesses and workers.

What the reform means for Nigerians

Industry stakeholders say increased competition is expected to drive innovation, improve service quality and expand consumer choice in the airtime and data lending market.

The reforms are also projected to deepen financial inclusion by allowing more technology companies to provide digital credit solutions to millions of Nigerians.

Tunji Bello-led FCCPC pushes back, licenses more firms to lend airtime and data. Credit: FCCPC

Source: Twitter

Analysts describe the intervention as one of the most significant competition-focused reforms under the Tinubu administration and a major push to strengthen indigenous participation in Nigeria’s digital economy.

Officials believe the decision could transform the sector from a foreign-dominated market into a more competitive ecosystem capable of generating greater economic value for Nigerian businesses and consumers.

Airtel, Glo restart airtime, data lending services

Legit.ng earlier reported that millions of Nigerian mobile subscribers can once again access borrowed airtime and data after Airtel and Globacom restored their lending services following the suspension of controversial regulations by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Legit.ng predicted that the telcos may resume the services after the FCCPC suspended the controversial guidelines.

The development comes after weeks of uncertainty, during which major telecom operators halted airtime and data credit offerings amid a regulatory dispute over whether such services should be classified as digital loans.

Source: Legit.ng