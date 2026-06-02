Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise caught public attention in 2025 after they were romantically linked. For several months during the year, the two were spotted at multiple events, including a getaway to Vermont, sparking dating rumours. Even though neither of the actors commented on the nature of the relationship, it fizzled out, and they remain friends today.

Ana de Armas at Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 (L). Tom Cruise at an event in Las Vegas, Nevada (R). Photo: Swan Gallet, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise first sparked dating rumours in February 2025 after being seen together in London.

after being seen together in London. Their relationship reportedly grew while discussing film collaborations and training for future projects.

Public attention intensified after the actors were photographed holding hands during a Vermont getaway.

Their relationship reportedly slowed down, and the pair are now believed to be close friends and collaborators.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's relationship timeline

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s relationship attracted public attention because of how quickly their connection appeared to evolve. What started as work meetings soon became one of Hollywood’s biggest celebrity rumours.

Although the Hollywood actors kept most details private, several major events shaped the narrative surrounding their relationship.

February 2025: Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise are first seen together in London

Tom Cruise poses with his Best Actor In A Film and Best Action Adventure Film trophies at the 53rd annual Saturn Awards at the Hilton Universal City Hotel. Photo: Michael Tullberg

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Romance rumours began in February 2025 when Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were photographed together in London shortly before Valentine’s Day. The actors reportedly had dinner together and were later seen greeting fans while carrying takeaway bags.

At the time, the outing was alleged to be business-related. The pair were reportedly discussing potential film collaborations with director Doug Liman and film producer Christopher McQuarrie. The sighting immediately gained traction online because Cruise is known for keeping his personal life extremely private.

March 2025: The pair continues spending time together

In March 2025, the rumours intensified after Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were spotted arriving together at the London Heliport. The repeated appearances suggested their connection was growing stronger. While neither publicly addressed the speculation, their increasing visibility together fuelled headlines across celebrity news platforms.

April 2025: Birthday celebrations spark more dating speculation

Ana de Armas attends the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Arnold Jerocki

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In April 2025, Ana de Armas celebrated her birthday, and Cruise reportedly spent time with her during the celebrations. The pair was again photographed together in London, adding momentum to ongoing romance rumours.

At the same time, insiders continued insisting the relationship was connected to professional projects. Cruise reportedly admired de Armas’ acting abilities and wanted to work with her on future action films.

May 2025: Ana de Armas praises Tom Cruise professionally

In May 2025, Ana de Armas publicly spoke about Tom Cruise during an interview on Good Morning America while promoting her projects. She praised Cruise’s dedication to filmmaking and stunt work, calling him supportive and inspiring.

Her comments attracted widespread attention because they represented one of the first times she directly addressed their growing connection publicly. Although she focused on professional admiration rather than romance, the interview confirmed that the two had formed a strong bond.

The American actress also revealed that she and Cruise were collaborating on several upcoming projects. That statement strengthened claims that their relationship initially developed through work in the film industry.

June 2025: European outings continue

Ana de Armas poses during the fifth edition of the Red Sea Film Festival (L). Tom Cruise at a film premiere (R). Photo: Patrick Baz, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

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By June 2025, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise had reportedly spent time together in multiple European locations. Entertainment photographers captured the pair arriving together at airports and private heliports.

The frequency of their appearances together kept fans guessing about their status. Their shared interest in action filmmaking reportedly brought them closer together. Cruise’s reputation for mentoring actors in physically demanding productions may also have contributed to their growing connection.

July 2025: Vermont trip changes everything

The biggest turning point in Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s relationship timeline came in July 2025 during a trip to Vermont. Photographs showed the pair holding hands while walking through Woodstock, Vermont, seemingly confirming their romance.

The images quickly went viral because Cruise rarely displays public affection in such a visible way. Cruise reportedly visited Vermont to spend time with de Armas at her home. The pair was also seen shopping, walking together, and enjoying ice cream during the getaway.

August 2025: Relationship reports intensify

Ana de Armas at the Louis Vuitton fashion show (L). Tom Cruise at a film premiere (R). Photo: Swan Gallet, Joe Maher (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Following the Vermont trip, they were increasingly described as a couple. However, sources close to them also claimed the intense public attention created pressure. Since both actors are globally famous, every public appearance generated headlines and online discussion.

The relationship reportedly moved quickly due to their busy schedules, frequent travel, and shared professional interests.

September 2025: Rumours of tension emerge

By September 2025, they reportedly started experiencing challenges within the relationship. Entertainment insiders claimed the pace of the romance had become overwhelming.

Media speculation increased because the pair were no longer appearing together as frequently as before. The Knives Out actress allegedly wanted more privacy and less public scrutiny surrounding her personal life.

Despite the rumours, neither actor publicly confirmed a breakup. Their silence allowed speculation to continue across entertainment media and social platforms.

October 2025: Reports claim the relationship has cooled down

Ana de Armas attends an event in Los Angeles (L). Tom Cruise at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival (R). Photo: Robyn Beck, Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In October 2025, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise were not romantically involved. The pair reportedly decided to remain friends and professional collaborators instead. A source told Daily Mail about the breakup:

Like any good movie, it all comes to an end, and that was the case for Tom and Ana. They got together to see if they would be able to work together, and that developed into something more, which neither of them expected. They ended up realising that they should keep it professional because they weren’t able to figure it out as a couple and they wanted to save the future of their friendship and their movie.

What happened to Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise?

Despite the widespread dating rumours, neither Ana de Armas nor Tom Cruise commented about the relationship. By late 2025, the relationship reportedly cooled down and they were no longer romantically involved. However, they remained friends and continued collaborating professionally.

Why did Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's relationship not work?

Neither Ana de Armas nor Tom Cruise has publicly addressed their alleged breakup. However, their fast paced romance combined with intense public scrutiny, reportedly made Ana de Armas uncomfortable.

Additionally, their demanding careers, constant travel schedules, and the pressure of being one of Hollywood's most closely watched pairings may have also made it difficult to maintain a long-term romance.

What can fans learn from Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's relationship?

One big takeaway from Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise's relationship is that public perception does not always reflect reality. While many people believed that they were in a serious relationship based on public sightings, photographs, and media reports, both actor remained mum about their relationship status.

FAQs

How did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas meet? They reportedly met through Hollywood film collaborations and mutual industry connections in early 2025. Is Ana de Armas in a relationship with Tom Cruise? Even though the actors never officially confirmed a romantic relationship, they were rumoured to have dated in 2025 but are no longer romantically involved. What is the age gap between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas? They have an age gap of 26 years. Cruise was born in 1962, while de Armas was born in 1988. Have Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas done a movie together? As of 2026, the actors have not released a movie together. They have reportedly discussed collaborating on future projects, including Deeper. How long were Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise together? They were linked for several months in 2025. Romance rumours began in February 2025 and continued until October that year. When did Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise split? They reportedly parted ways around October 2025, but neither of them publicly confirmed the split.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about celebrity pairings in 2025. Their relationship timeline moved quickly, from London outings to the widely discussed Vermont trip. Although the romance reportedly ended, their connection continue attracting global attention.

Legit.ng also published Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s relationship timeline. The couple first captured public attention in 2004 when they began dating and, for nearly two decades, were regarded as one of Hollywood’s most admired pairs before ending their relationship in 2025.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren met on the set of Fantastic Four and started dating soon afterwards. Four years into their relationship, they married in 2008 and later welcomed three children: Honor, Haven, and Hayes. However, their long-term marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 2025.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng