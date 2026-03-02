Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Who is Rob Schmitt's wife? His personal life, from wife rumours to career, explained
Who is Rob Schmitt's wife? His personal life, from wife rumours to career, explained

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Who is Rob Schmidtt's wife? Contrary to persistent rumours, the Newsmax reporter is not married. The question about Rob's romantic interests has followed him for years and is often fuelled by speculations from fans eager to know more about his life off the camera.

Rob Schmitt sits at a news desk. The news reporter stands in a TV studio.
Rob Schmitt sits at a news desk. The news reporter stands in a TV studio. Photo: @ROB SCHMITT FAN PAGE on Facebook, @rob_schmitt on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Rob Schmitt has no public romantic relationships and is not married.
  • He moved to Newsmax from Fox News in 2020 to host his nightly program, Rob Schmitt Tonight.
  • He is an alumnus of Indiana University Bloomington, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism.

Profile summary

Full name

Robert Stephen Schmitt III

Nickname

Rob Schmitt

Gender

Male

Date of birth

13 August 1983

Age

42 years as of February 2026

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

Indiana, United States

Residence

East Hampton, New York, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Jewish

Height in centimetres

188

Height in feet

6'2"

Eye colour

Brown

Hair colour

Dark brown

Mother

Farzaneh Schmitt

Father

Robert E. Schmitt Jr.

Marital status

Undisclosed

High school education

Carmel High School

Higher education

Indiana University Bloomington

Profession

News anchor, political commentator

Net worth

$2 million

Social media

X (Twitter), Instagram

Who is Rob Schmitt's wife?

As of February 2026, there is no credible information about Rob Schmitt's legal marriage or partner. Additionally, the Newsmax reporter has not publicly addressed his relationship status.

Rob Schmitt's age and background

The former FOX News reporter was born on 13 August 1983 in Indiana, United States. He is 42 years old as of February 2026, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

He is the only child of Farzaneh and Robert E. Smith Jr. His mother moved from Iran to the United States in the early 1970s, while his father has German roots.

Five facts about American news anchor Rob Schmitt
Fast five facts about American news anchor and political commentator, Rob Schmitt. Photo: @rob_schmitt on Instagram (modified by author)
Schmitt attended Carmel High School, where he graduated in 2001. He later pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism at Indiana University Bloomington.

Explore Rob Schmitt's rise in American TV

Rob Schmitt has worked at major news networks such as NBC, CBS, and ABC since the early 2000s. Here is a detailed summary of his career on American news channels.

Early career (2008–2016)

The Indiana-born anchor and reporter began his career working at CBS2/KCAL9 in Los Angeles, California, and WPLG-TV in Miami, Florida, United States. He also joined NBC-4 in New York as an anchor for WNBC-TV, covering the 12 o'clock news and reporting for the 5 pm/ET and 6 pm/ET news programmes.

Fox News (2016–2020)

Rob Schmitt poses on set
Rob Schmitt pictured on the set of the Fox News morning program Fox & Friends First. Photo: @SchmittNYC
In June 2016, Rob Schmitt joined the FOX News Channel. At FNC, he served as a weekend news anchor and an assignment reporter.

He was also a guest anchor for programs such as FOX & Friends First, FOX Report, co-hosted Fox Nation with Carley Shimkus, and co-anchored Fox & Friends First with Jillian Mele.

Newsmax (2020–2026)

The American political commentator joined Newsmax in September 2020 to host the nightly Rob Schmitt Tonight program. While at the helm of the show, the program has seen a 128% growth rate by 2023.

As a political commentator, he has conducted high-profile interviews with conservative political figures such as Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, J.D. Vance, and Donald Trump.

Rob Schmitt gestures as he speaks with US president, Donald Trump
Rob Schmitt pictured during a 2024 sit-down interview with US president, Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: @SchmittNYC
FAQs

  1. What happened to Rob Schmitt? In 2020, Schmitt left Fox News, where he co-hosted Fox Nation and Fox & Friends First, and joined Newsmax.
  2. Where did Rob Schmitt go to school? He attended Carmel High School and later Indiana University Bloomington.
  3. Is Rob Schmitt in a relationship? Rob Schmitt is not married and has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship.
  4. What is Rob Schmitt's net worth? There is no credible information about the news reporter's net worth.
  5. Who is Rob Schmitt's mother? His mother is Farzaneh Schmitt.
  6. How tall is Newsmax's Rob Schmitt? The Newsmax host is 6 feet 2 (188 centimetres) tall.
  7. Was Rob Schmitt in the military? The reporter does not have a publicly documented career in the military.
  8. What religion is Rob Schmitt? He has not publicly admitted to practicing any religion.

Rob Schmitt has not publicly confirmed having a wife or partner, keeping his relationship status private. While public curiosity about his personal life continues, he remains focused on his career in broadcast journalism. From major networks to hosting his own prime-time show, his professional journey remains the most visible and well-documented part of his life.

