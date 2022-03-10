Kyra Robinson (Epps)’ biography: what is known about Mike Epps’ wife?

Kyra Robinson is a renowned American TV host, social media personality, and TV producer known for producing some of the best American TV series. Her popularity increased immensely when she married the renowned comedian and actor Mike Epps.

The TV host strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @kyraepps

Source: Instagram

Kyra Epps is an American TV celebrity born and raised in the USA. Currently, Kyra resides in Los Angeles, California, USA, with her family. Find out more details about her in her biography.

Profile summary

Full name : Kyra Robinson

: Kyra Robinson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 16 September 1984

: 16 September 1984 Age : 37 years old (as 2022)

: 37 years old (as 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 5”

: 5’ 5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 34-26-36

: 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-66-91

: 86-66-91 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Mike Epps

: Mike Epps Children : 2

: 2 School : Whitney M. Young High School

: Whitney M. Young High School College : Columbia College and Universidad Veritas

: Columbia College and Universidad Veritas Profession : TV producer, TV host, and social media celebrity

: TV producer, TV host, and social media celebrity Net worth : $1 million - $2 million

: $1 million - $2 million Instagram: @kyraepps

Kyra Robinson’s bio

She was born on 16 September 1984 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Details of Kyra Robinson’s parents are unknown, but her mother raised her after her father passed away when she was young. Kyra has two siblings, a brother and a sister. She has close ties with her grandparents.

The American TV personality attended Whitney M. Young High School and later studied Broadcasting Journalism and Television at Columbia College. She also attended Universidad Veritas in Costa Rica, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Latin American History and Journalism.

When is Kyra Robinson’s birthday?

She marks her birthday on 16 September annually, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

The American producer poses for a solo picture. Photo: @kyraepps

Source: Instagram

How old is Kyra Epps?

Kyra Robinson’s age is 37 years as of March 2022.

What is Kyra Robinson’s ethnicity?

Kyra Epps’ nationality is American, and she belongs to the Afro-American ethnicity.

What does Kyra Robinson do?

Kyra works as a senior TV producer on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) alongside Iyanla Vanzant. She is credited with the production of the reality show Iyanla: Fix My Life (2012). Her other productions include Just Keke, Paternity Court, and Sex Box.

The TV personality started her talk show called Kyra Ave in 2011 but later stopped it. She also appeared on the talk show Tamron Hall (2021).

Kyra Robinson won NAACP Image Awards in 2019.

What is Kyra Robinson’s net worth?

According to Celeb Networth, Kyra Epps’ net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $2 million. However, it is an unverified source, and the information is unreliable. The celebrity TV personality derives a significant part of her wealth from her TV career.

Who is Mike Epps married to?

Kyra Robinson is Mike Epps’ wife. Mike and Kyra made their relationship public in 2017 after he divorced his ex-wife Mechelle McCain. The couple got engaged in May 2018 and later tied the knot in June 2019 at the Pelican Hills Resort in Newport Beach, California, USA. The wedding was graced by American entertainment bigwigs such as rappers Snoop Dog and T.I.

Does Kyra Robinson have a baby?

Yes. The TV personality gave birth to her first-born child, Indiana Rose, on 12 March 2020. She welcomed his second-born child, a son, in October 2021. Kyra Epps is also a stepmother of four children from her husband’s past relationships.

Kyra Robinson's family. Photo: @kyraepps

Source: Instagram

What is Kyra Robinson’s height?

Mike Epps’ wife stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 34-26-36 inches (86-66-91 cm). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Social media presence

She is on Instagram with 154 thousand followers, while her Facebook account has more than a thousand followers. Mike Epps’ wife regularly share photos about her lifestyle on the platforms.

Kyra Robinson is an accomplished journalist and TV producer. Besides her successful career, she is the wife of Mike Epps and a mother of two children.

