Lauren Pope’s biography: who is the TOWIE star dating now?
Lauren Pope is a multi-talented lady who has earned herself many titles since she started her career as a glamour model. She is a television personality, actress, DJ, music producer, and entrepreneur. Lauren became famous when she appeared in the British reality television series-The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE).
Lauren Pope's bio expounds on her interesting journey as a female DJ. Read on to find more about the captivating story behind her successful career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Lauren Grace Pope
- Nickname: Popey
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 29th September, 1982
- Lauren Pope’s age: 39 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: Torquay, United Kingdom
- Current residence: London
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’6”
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-87
- Body type: Slim
- Shoe size: 7.5
- Dress size: 6
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Siblings: 2
- School: Girls Grammar High School
- College: Torquay Community College
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Tony Keterman
- Children: 1
- Daughter: Raine Anais Keterman
- Profession: Television personality, actress, DJ, music producer, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $8 Million
- Instagram: @laurenpopey
Lauren Pope’s bio
Lauren Grace Pope was born on September 29, 1982. She grew up in Torquay, England, together with her two sisters. Popey schooled at Girls Grammar High School, which is located in Torquay. Later, she proceeded to Torquay Community College to further her studies.
She then moved to London to pursue her modelling and acting career at the age of 18.
What age is Lauren Pope?
As of 2021, Lauren Pope’s real age is 39 years. The Torquay-born DJ recently celebrated her birthday on September 29.
Career
Lauren rose to stardom by working as a glamour model for the famous British publication The Sun. While working as a model, she was featured in popular magazines such as Mixmag, Zoo, Loaded, and Nuts.
Lauren started working as a professional DJ in 2007. When did Lauren Pope release her first album? She released her first dance album, named The Only Way Is Marbs: Marbella Sessions, in June 2014. The album was well-received by her fans. Following her stardom, she was labelled as the World’s Sexiest DJ by Nuts magazine.
Besides being a professional DJ and model, Popey is also a successful actress. She has appeared in several films and TV shows. Lauren joined the cast of ITV2’s reality program The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2010. However, the actress quit the show in March 2019.
Lauren released a statement saying,
“After an amazing nine years on The Only Way Is Essex I have decided that now is the natural time for me to leave... I feel now is the time for me to move on so I can focus my attention wholeheartedly on my business ventures and personal relationship.”
Below are movies and TV series that TOWIE's Lauren Pope is known for.
- Rise of the Foot Soldier (2007) – as Beautiful Girl
- Mile High (2004) - as Jodie Wilkes
- The Impressionable Jon Culshaw (2004)
Lauren is also an entrepreneur; she runs a brand called Hair Rehab London that majors in clip-in hair extensions
Is Lauren Pope in a relationship?
Yes. Lauren is in a relationship. That said, who is Lauren Pope dating? She is dating British tycoon Tony Keterman. Lauren Pope’s boyfriend works at a London foreign exchange firm.
Lauren Pope’s partner met Pope at a fashion show in 2019. They linked up after Tony slid into Popey’s Instagram DMs. Since then, the duo has been living together as a couple. However, the two love birds have not yet tied the knot.
Does Lauren Pope have kids?
Yes, Popey is a mother of one. She has a daughter named Raine Anais Keterman. Who is the father of Lauren Pope’s baby? Raine’s father is Tony Keterman.
Lauren Pope before and after plastic surgery
Popey has had breast implants and a nose job. Her first breast implant did not go as intended, so she did it again.
Lauren Pope’s net worth
Popey has earned a fortune from her broad source of income as a DJ, actress, entrepreneur, and Television personality. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Popey allegedly has an approximated net worth of $8 million.
Lauren Pope is a multi-talented social media personality. She is known by many as a distinguished female DJ, model, and businesswoman who is a go-getter.
Source: Legit.ng