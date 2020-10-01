Paul Qualley's biography: Who is Andie MacDowell’s ex-husband?

Paul Qualley is a former model who is famous for being the ex-husband of the popular Hollywood actress Andie MacDowell. Andie, whose full name is Rosalie Anderson MacDowell, is well known for her appearances in movies like Multiplicity, Bad Girls, and Videotape.

Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley at MK Club in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Here are all the interesting details about Andie MacDowell's husband Paul Qualley.

Profile summary

Full name: Paul James Qualley

Paul James Qualley Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 1958

1958 Age : 63 years

: 63 years Place of birth: New York, United States

New York, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Norwegian

: Norwegian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Patricia Ann Rondou

: Patricia Ann Rondou Father : Lee James Qualley

: Lee James Qualley Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Wife : Andie MacDowell (m. 1986–1999)

: Andie MacDowell (m. 1986–1999) Children : Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley, and Justin Qualley

: Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley, and Justin Qualley Profession : Former American model

: Former American model Net worth: $100,000

$100,000 Instagram: @paulqualley1

Paul Qualley's biography

Paul was born in 1958 to Lee James Qualley and Patricia Ann Rondou. As of 2021, his age is 63 years.

Although he was born in the United States of America and holds American nationality, Paul has Norwegian ethnicity.

Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley during The 69th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Barry King/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Career

From a very young age, Paul was fascinated by the modelling industry. He had the face and the body to pursue a career in the field, and with encouragement from his friends and family, he decided to try modelling. As a model, he got to appear in several ads and runways.

Despite finding success in the modelling industry, Paul never really enjoyed doing what he did. He soon realized that he would be better suited to contracting business, and that is when he left modelling to pursue the ranching business. Paul Qualley ranch is located in Montana. Paul Qualley now manages the ranch.

Even though Paul is not working as a model now, he made a good name for himself during his modelling days. His relationship with Andie also helped him take his career to a whole new level.

Paul Qualley and Andie MacDowell during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley love story

Paul is mostly famous due to his marriage to Andie MacDowell, the star of unforgettable flicks like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day.

Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley met while Paul was posing as a model for GAP ads services. They tied the knot in 1986 and divorced in 1999. It is unknown whether Paul Qualley remarried after the divorce.

During their marriage, Paul and Andie had three children: their son Justin Qualley (born in 1986), their daughter Rainey Qualley (born in 1990) and their daughter Sarah Margaret Qualley (born in 1994).

Andie MacDowell and husband Paul Qualley with family at the premiere of "Just the Ticket". Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Margaret and Rainey made their official debuts in the acting world by participating in Paris's Le Bal des Débutantes, which was immortalized on The Hills and formerly known as the Crillon Ball.

READ ALSO: Harris Faulkner's bio: Age, husband, children, net worth

Children

Here are more details about the three children:

Sarah Margaret Qualley

Though her breakout role was on HBO's The Leftovers alongside Justin Theroux, Margaret earned her first Emmy nomination for Fosse/Verdon. She also played a flower child in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opposite Brad Pitt.

Before she decided to pursue acting, Margaret was deeply into dancing. She got trained at the North Carolina School of the Arts and had an apprenticeship at the American Ballet Theatre.

She later switched to modelling and eventually to acting. After working with big fashion houses like Chanel and Ralph Lauren, Margaret landed her first role - in Gia Coppola's Palo Alto in 2013, before going on to star in Netflix's IO and Death Note.

Actress Margaret Qualley attends a photocall for My Salinger Year during the 70th Berlin International Film Festival at the Grand Hyatt Berlin. Photo: Paul Treadway/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In 2017, she starred in a Kenzo perfume ad directed by Spike Jonze in which she was able to showcase her dance skills.

READ ALSO: Austin Felt’s biography: age, height, brother, girlfriend, TikTok

Besides her acting acclaims and famous mother, Margaret was thrown into the spotlight after she had a fling with Ariana Grande's ex-fiance, Pete Davidson. The pair dated for several months in 2019 before he moved on to Kaia Gerber.

Rainey Qualley

Rainey is a recording artist who goes by Rainsford. Rainey told Vanity Fair in 2014 that she's interested in recording "bluesy country" tracks, though she has since then ventured into pop. Rainey was Miss Golden Globe in 2012, and she played herself in Ocean's 8.

Rainey Qualley attends Chanel Hosts The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival Artist's Dinner at Balthazar, NYC on April 29, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

READ ALSO: Who is Ally Hardesty? Bio, net worth, Vlog Squad, Anna Campbell drama

Justin Qualley

Justin works in real estate back in Montana, where the family maintains a ranch.

Andie MacDowell and son Justin Qualley attend the National Women's History Museum's 8th Annual Women Making History Awards. Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for National Women's History Museum

Source: Getty Images

Paul Qualley's net worth

His net worth is guesstimated at $100,000.

Paul Qualley is famous for being two things - a model and Andie MacDowell's husband - both titles that he no longer holds, as he quit modelling and divorced Andie.

READ ALSO: Ozzy Osbourne children: Who are the heavy metal legend’s kids?

Legit.ng recently published a detailed piece about the children of British musician Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy fronted the heavy metal band Black Sabbath before embarking on a successful solo career.

He later became a reality TV star with The Osbournes, a reality television program featuring the life of his family. Through the series, fans of the singer got to see Ozzy Osbourne children grow up with their rockstar dad and celebrity mum.

How many children does Ozzy have? And who are their mothers?

Source: Legit