Caylee Cowan’s biography: age, height, nationality, net worth
Caylee Cowan is an American actress and producer. She is best known for her roles as Teen Jan in the romantic film Sunrise in Heaven, Becca Landry in the horror film Incision, and Kathy in the comedy movie Willy's Wonderland.
Caylee Cowan’s bio here reveals the most interesting details about the actress that you should know.
Profile summary
- Full name: Catherine Caylee Cowan
- Nickname: Caylee
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 19 March 1998
- Age: 23 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Caylee Cowan’s nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Russian, Jewish, Spanish, German
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’6”
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in kilograms: 54
- Weight in pounds: 119
- Body measurements in inches: 32-24-35
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-89
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Green
- Mother: June Rock
- Father: Unknown
- Siblings: 4
- Marital status: Not married
- School: High School in Phoenix, Arizona
- Education: Arizona Actors Academy
- Profession: Actress, producer
Caylee Cowan’s biography
The actress is from Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, the USA. She was born to June Rock.
Caylee’s father is of Russian-Jewish ancestry, and her mother is of Spanish-German-Jewish origin. She has two biological brothers and two stepsisters.
How old is Caylee Cowan?
The actress was born on 19 March 1998. As of 2021, Caylee Cowan’s age is 23 years.
Education
Cowan went to eleven different schools. She always wanted to be an actress and has considered no other options.
As a result, after graduating from high school in Phoenix, she decided to focus solely on honing her acting skills and applied to the Arizona Actors Academy. During her time at the academy, she appeared in a number of performances at the Valley Youth Theatre, including:
- Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
- The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams
- Danny and the Deep Blue Sea by John Patrick Shanley
- Miss Julie by August Strindberg
Career
In an interview with Pop Culturalist, she mentioned the origin of her love for acting:
My passion for acting came from reading books. Growing up, I couldn’t read and had difficulty in school. I actually couldn’t read until the third grade, so I was in remedial classes. I didn’t come from a lot of money, but my mom always instilled in me how important it was that I know how to read. If you want to become anything, you have to read.
Reading, as you can see, did not come easily to her, but it was well worth the effort:
When I started reading, I fell in love with those dystopian universes, like The Hunger Games, and literature like The Book Thief. I related so much to those characters and felt like their memories were my memories. These stories really made me exercise my empathy muscle. Then, I started exploring theatre, discovered scripts, and learned what it takes to make a movie.
When she turned 18, Caylee moved to Hollywood to pursue her dream of becoming a professional actress. She made her feature film debut in 2019 in the movie Sunrise in Heaven, where she played the role of Kathy.
Here is how she commented on her first feature film experience in an interview with Pop Culturalist:
I have a theatre background and I’m used to a lot of rehearsals. I love to do a lot of takes because I’m a perfectionist, but with this being an indie film, we had to do a bunch of scenes in one take on one given day. That was definitely an acting muscle I had to work on while shooting. You have to give it your all and then move onto the next thing, and trust that the director got what he needed.
The film producers noticed her talent and abilities. As a result, she landed many interesting roles, earning her public acclaim.
In 2021, the media announced the release of Willy’s Wonderland, where Cowan played Kathy Barnes alongside Nicholas Cage.
Caylee Cowan’s movies and TV shows
Which of Cowan’s works have you already seen?
Caylee Cowan’s movies
- 2019 – Sunrise in Heaven as Kathy
- 2020 – Incision as Becca Landry
- 2020 – Forever Love as Jan Hurst
- 2021 – Year of the Detectives as Holly Martins
- 2021 – Willy’s Wonderland as Kathy
- 2021 – Convenience as Girl
- 2021 – Pretty Face as Jane
- Post-production – Geo as Gemma
- Post-production – Spinning Gold as Caylee
- Pre-production – Prom Night as Cassidy Cunningham
- Pre-production – Holiday Twist as Christina Christmas
- Pre-production – Our Summer of Song as Emily Walker
- Post-production – Frank and Penelope as Penelope
TV shows
- 2019 – Lethal Weapon as Waitress
- Pre-production – Life in LA as Kelly
Aside from acting, she tried her hand at producing. She has worked on films such as:
- Our Summer of Song
- Pleasures of a Modern Woman
- Spinning Gold
- ToBox Commercial
- The Peace Between
How tall is Kathy from Willy’s Wonderland?
Caylee Cowan’s height is 168 centimetres, or 5 feet 6 inches. She weighs 54 kg or 119 pounds.
Caylee Cowan now lives in Los Angeles, California, the USA. She is busy working on new projects. Her most recent work includes a role as Penelope in the film Frank and Penelope. It is currently in the post-production stage, which means that viewers will enjoy her work soon.
