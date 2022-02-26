Chas Laughlin’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Who is Chas Laughlin? He is an American actor, producer, director and writer. He is best known for starring in Dhar Mann and Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking. He made his acting debut in 2017. Since then, he has starred in numerous other films and television shows.

Actor Chas Laughlin attends the release party for Mikaila Murphy's new song "What Goes Around Comes Around" at AboutLastNight Lounge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Chas Laughlin is an active social media personality. He runs a self-titled YouTube channel, where he uploads pranks, reviews, and other Dhar Mann related videos.

Chas Laughlin's biography

Chas is an American actor that was born in the state of Oregon. In terms of his family and childhood, the actor is extremely reserved. He, on the other hand, shared a photo with his father, CJ Laughlin, in which he thanked him for being a kind father.

Chas Laughlin attends the 6th annual Winter Wonderland Toys for Tots Party hosted by Katie Welch and Jordan Kuker in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

He is not the only child, according to a photo uploaded by his father. He has two brothers.

How old is Chas Laughlin?

Chas Laughlin's age is 26 years as of 2022.

When is Chas Laughlin's birthday? The actor celebrates his birthday on 10th March every year, he was born in 1995, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Chas Laughlin is an American actor, writer, director and producer. He is best known for his appearances in Dhar Mann, a television series in which he starred in over 29 episodes from 2019.

He debuted in acting in 2017's Whiteblood as Julius' Guy. The actor has also appeared in many television shows and movies; he has eleven acting credits. Listed below are Chas Laughlin's movies and TV series.

TBA: Eris as Finn

as Finn TBA: The Murder of George Tanners as Drew Burns

as Drew Burns 2019-2022: Dhar Mann as Chad / Jacob / Boyfriend

as Chad / Jacob / Boyfriend 2020: Tribes as Gregory

as Gregory 2019: Breaking up with Game of Thrones as Chad

as Chad 2018-2019: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking as Charles / Victor Mueller

as Charles / Victor Mueller 2019: Attempting LA as Logan

as Logan 2018: Mysteries of the Unexplained as Bartender

as Bartender 2018: The Cupid as Billy

as Billy 2018: The White Shoes as Couple 1 Him

as Couple 1 Him 2017: Whiteblood as Julius' Guy

Besides acting, he has also produced, written and directed a few mini-series and films. They include:

Eris (producer) and (writer)

(producer) and (writer) Pandemic Stories (associate producer - 1 episode)

(associate producer - 1 episode) 2020: Tribes (associate producer)

(associate producer) 2019: Attempting LA (producer) and (director)

What is Chas Laughlin's net worth?

Chas Laughlin holding a novel. Photo: @cyrusdobre

Source: Instagram

According to XYZ, the actor's net worth ranges between $1 million to $5 million, but this information is not official and is still under review.

Who is Chas Laughlin's wife?

You may be wondering if the actor is married; he is not. So, who is Chas Laughlin's girlfriend? He is currently dating Rose Marie Guess.

Rose is an up-and-coming American actress popularly known for her work as Ivy in the comedy movie Hollywood A GoGo (2012).

What is Chas Laughlin's height?

Actor Chas Laughlin is six feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is 185 pounds or 84 kilograms. His hair colour is dark brown while his eyes are grey.

Chas Laughlin has become a familiar face on the internet, thanks to his character in the Dhar Mann mini-series. He is a young internet personality who is making it big using his professional acting career.

