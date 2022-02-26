Global site navigation

Chas Laughlin’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Who is Chas Laughlin? He is an American actor, producer, director and writer. He is best known for starring in Dhar Mann and Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking. He made his acting debut in 2017. Since then, he has starred in numerous other films and television shows.

Chas Laughlin
Actor Chas Laughlin attends the release party for Mikaila Murphy's new song "What Goes Around Comes Around" at AboutLastNight Lounge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images

Chas Laughlin is an active social media personality. He runs a self-titled YouTube channel, where he uploads pranks, reviews, and other Dhar Mann related videos.

Profile summary

  • Full name: Chas Laughlin
  • Gender: Male
  • Date of birth: 10 March 1995
  • Age: 27 years (as of 2022)
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Place of birth: Oregon, Oregon, United States
  • Current residence: West Hollywood, California
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: White
  • Religion: Christianity
  • Sexuality: Straight
  • Height in feet: 6'0"
  • Height in centimetres: 183
  • Weight in pounds: 185
  • Weight in kilograms: 84
  • Hair colour: Dark brown
  • Eye colour: Grey
  • Father: CJ Laughlin
  • Siblings: 3
  • Relationship status: Dating
  • Spouse: Rose Marie Guess
  • Profession: Actor, producer, director and writer

Chas Laughlin's biography

Chas is an American actor that was born in the state of Oregon. In terms of his family and childhood, the actor is extremely reserved. He, on the other hand, shared a photo with his father, CJ Laughlin, in which he thanked him for being a kind father.

Chas Laughlin’s age
Chas Laughlin attends the 6th annual Winter Wonderland Toys for Tots Party hosted by Katie Welch and Jordan Kuker in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson
Source: Getty Images

He is not the only child, according to a photo uploaded by his father. He has two brothers.

How old is Chas Laughlin?

Chas Laughlin's age is 26 years as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

When is Chas Laughlin's birthday? The actor celebrates his birthday on 10th March every year, he was born in 1995, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Chas Laughlin is an American actor, writer, director and producer. He is best known for his appearances in Dhar Mann, a television series in which he starred in over 29 episodes from 2019.

He debuted in acting in 2017's Whiteblood as Julius' Guy. The actor has also appeared in many television shows and movies; he has eleven acting credits. Listed below are Chas Laughlin's movies and TV series.

  • TBA: Eris as Finn
  • TBA: The Murder of George Tanners as Drew Burns
  • 2019-2022: Dhar Mann as Chad / Jacob / Boyfriend
  • 2020: Tribes as Gregory
  • 2019: Breaking up with Game of Thrones as Chad
  • 2018-2019: Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking as Charles / Victor Mueller
  • 2019: Attempting LA as Logan
  • 2018: Mysteries of the Unexplained as Bartender
  • 2018: The Cupid as Billy
  • 2018: The White Shoes as Couple 1 Him
  • 2017: Whiteblood as Julius' Guy

Besides acting, he has also produced, written and directed a few mini-series and films. They include:

  • Eris (producer) and (writer)
  • Pandemic Stories (associate producer - 1 episode)
  • 2020: Tribes (associate producer)
  • 2019: Attempting LA (producer) and (director)

What is Chas Laughlin's net worth?

Chas Laughlin’s net worth
Chas Laughlin holding a novel. Photo: @cyrusdobre
Source: Instagram

According to XYZ, the actor's net worth ranges between $1 million to $5 million, but this information is not official and is still under review.

Who is Chas Laughlin's wife?

You may be wondering if the actor is married; he is not. So, who is Chas Laughlin's girlfriend? He is currently dating Rose Marie Guess.

Rose is an up-and-coming American actress popularly known for her work as Ivy in the comedy movie Hollywood A GoGo (2012).

What is Chas Laughlin's height?

Actor Chas Laughlin is six feet or 183 centimetres tall. His weight is 185 pounds or 84 kilograms. His hair colour is dark brown while his eyes are grey.

Chas Laughlin has become a familiar face on the internet, thanks to his character in the Dhar Mann mini-series. He is a young internet personality who is making it big using his professional acting career.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ned Luke. He is a well-known film and voice actor. He is well recognized for his role as Michael de Santa's voice in the video game Grand Theft Auto V. (2013). Luke has also been in a number of films and television shows, with a total of 29 credits to his name.

The actor is married to a yoga instructor named Amy Sax. The pair got married on 12th November 1997 and have a son named Max Bubba. What else is known about him? Find out more here.

