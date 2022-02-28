Supa Peach’s biography: age, real name, ethnicity, family, net worth

Supa Peach is a young prominent US-based musician, actress, dancer and social media entertainer. She came into the limelight when she featured in the American reality TV series The Rap Game. The singer is also known for her songs, such as Mad for a Reason and No Target.

The rapper strikes a pose for a photo. Photo: @_supapeach

Source: Instagram

Who are Supa Peach’s siblings? The entertainer was born into a family of five children. She has a twin brother who occasionally appears in her social media posts and YouTube videos. Read her bio to learn more details about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name : Peach Aamonie Valero

: Peach Aamonie Valero Nickname : Supa Peach

: Supa Peach Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 March 2003

: 7 March 2003 Age : 19 years old (as of March 2022)

: 19 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : British Virgin Island, UK

: British Virgin Island, UK Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia, USA

: Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’

: 5’ Height in centimetres : 152

: 152 Weight in pounds : 99

: 99 Weight in kilograms : 45

: 45 Body measurements in inches : 32-23-32

: 32-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-58-81

: 81-58-81 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Josetta

: Josetta Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Martin Luther King Jr. High School

: Martin Luther King Jr. High School Profession : Singer, YouTuber, dancer and actress

: Singer, YouTuber, dancer and actress Net worth : $500,000

: $500,000 Instagram: @_supapeach

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Supa Peach’s biography

Supa Peach’s real name is Peach Aamonie Valero. She was born on 7 March 2003 in British Virgin Island, UK and grew up in Puerto Rico alongside her four siblings. Her family later moved and settled in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Supa Peach’s sister Precious Londyn is a renowned YouTuber and her manager. She also has a twin brother who occasionally appears in her videos.

Who are Supa Peach’s parents? Her mother is only known as Josetta, while Supa Peach’s dad is reportedly a businessman, but his name is unknown.

As for her education, she attended Martin Luther King Jr. High School, where she graduated in 2020.

How old is Supa Peach?

Supa Peach’s age is 19 years as of March 2022. The young singer marks her birthday on 7 March every year.

The young actress takes a picture as she leans on a wall. Photo: @_supapeach

Source: Instagram

What is Supa Peach’s zodiac sign?

Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Supa Peach’s ethnicity?

The multi-talented entertainer is believed to belong to the Caribbean-Hispanic ethnicity.

What does Supa Peach do now?

She is a multi-talented celebrity known for her prowess in acting, singing, and dancing. Supa Peach’s mother has supported her daughter throughout her gradual rise to stardom.

The singer has a self-titled YouTube channel created in June 2012 with over 490 thousand subscribers. Supa posts numerous videos on the channel, including her songs, challenges, dance moves, and fashion tips.

As an actress, she made her debut in 2016 when she was featured in The Rap Game. Supa was also featured in Sidewalks Entertainment (2017) and Music & Murder (2017).

Even though she is a multi-talented entertainer, she is more into music than other professions. Supa Peach started singing at a tender age, and so far, she has released numerous songs, some of which include;

Trapped In This Trap

Cartier Vision

Mad for a Reason

No Target

Life of the Party

Numero Uno

4 Wheeler

What is Supa Peach’s net worth?

The exact net worth of the Atlanta-based entertainer is unknown. However, Net Worth List, an unverified source, alleges that she has an estimated net worth of $500,000. Supa has multiple streams of income; acting, YouTube, and singing.

The musician performs on stage during a music concert. Photo: @_supapeach

Source: Instagram

Is Supa Peach dating?

She is seemingly single. Nothing is known about the YouTuber’s dating history, and she has not hinted at dating anyone soon.

Does Supa Peach have a daughter?

Who is Supa Peach’s baby? The young rapper does not have a baby. However, her elder sister Precious Peach has a daughter known by her Instagram name as Mini Peach.

What are Supa Peach’s body measurements?

She stands at 5 feet (152 cm) tall and weighs approximately 99 pounds (45 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 32-23-32 inches (81-58-81 cm). She has a generally slim body type.

Social media presence

She is present and active on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Her verified Instagram account has 2.1 million followers, while her Twitter account has approximately 65 thousand followers. In addition, the actress shares many entertaining videos on her TikTok account, where she has over 327 thousand followers.

Supa Peach has already made significant achievements as an entertainer at a young age. She has a thriving career as a musician, actress and social media entertainer.

READ ALSO: Joe Bartolozzi's biography: age, height, birthday, girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article about Joe Bartolozzi’s biography. He is a well-known American athlete, Twitch star, YouTuber and social media influencer. Joe keeps his social media followers entertained with his hilarious lip-sync clips, challenges, and dance videos.

Joe Bartolozzi is also an ardent gamer on Twitch, where he has a massive following, and his popular YouTube channel has lots of lifestyle vlogs. Besides entertainment, did you know that Joe has achieved quite a lot as an athlete? Read more details in his bio.

Source: Legit.ng