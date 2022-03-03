Emmy DeOliveira’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents

Emmy DeOliveira is a young up-and-coming actor who is just starting in the industry. She rose to prominence as a result of her outstanding performance as Kate Weatherall in The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Emmy DeOliveira attends the 13th Annual Skechers Pier To Pier Friendship Walk in Manhattan Beach, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

When she is not performing on screen or stage, Emmy enjoys spending her time playing video games or drawing.

Profile summary

Full name: Emmy DeOliveira

Emmy DeOliveira Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 May 2006

19 May 2006 Age: 15 years (as of March 2022)

15 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Debby Seligman

: Debby Seligman Father: Joe DeOliveira

Joe DeOliveira Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Lili

Lili Profession: Actress

Actress Emmy DeOliveira's Instagram: @emmydeoliveira

Emmy DeOliveira's biography

The young American actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Emmy DeOliveira's parents are Debby Seligman and Joe DeOliveira. She has an older sister named Lili.

Is Emmy DeOliveira a boy?

The actress standing next to her trailer. Photo: @emmydeoliveira

Source: Instagram

Emmy DeOliveira's gender identity has been of great interest to her fans. DeOliveira is a female actress. What might have caused the confusion is the way she chooses to present herself to the world. These days, she wears her hair rather short and opts for tomboy style of clothing. However, Emmy has not made any announcements regarding her gender.

When is Emmy DeOliveira's birthday?

The actress was born on 19 May 2006. Her zodiac sign is Aurus.

How old is Emmy DeOliveira?

Emmy DeOliveira's age is 15 years old as of 2022.

Career

Emmy is still a newcomer to the acting world. In 2012, she made her acting debut in Killer Kids, a documentary television series. She played the role of Young Kristina in one episode of the series. Prior to that, she has appeared in several ads and has lent her voice to animated characters.

The actress standing next to a Christmas tree. Photo: @emmydeoliveira

Source: Instagram

Her most notable role to date is in The Mysterious Benedict Society. On the show, the young star plays Kate Weatherall. It is a US mystery adventure television show based on Trenton Lee Stewart's children's books.

The eight-episode series debuted on Disney+ on 25 June 2021 and has eight episodes. The series was renewed for a second season in September 2021. One of the children Benedict recruits is Kate Wetherall. She always carries a bucket with tools in case she needs them.

Emmy DeOliveira's movies and TV shows

Here are the actress' credits to date, according to her IMDb profile:

Killer Kids (2012) as Young Kristina

(2012) as Young Kristina Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (2014) as Girl #2

(2014) as Girl #2 Muggle House (2016) as Emmy

(2016) as Emmy Teachers (2017) as Vickie

(2017) as Vickie Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (2017) as Kid Aviator

(2017) as Kid Aviator Flaked (2017) as Avery

(2017) as Avery The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021) as Kate Weatherall

How tall is Emmy DeOliveira?

Emmy DeOliveira's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres), and she weighs 99 pounds (48 kilograms).

Emmy DeOliveira is a young stage and screen actress from California. She is still establishing herself as an actress, with only seven acting credits.

