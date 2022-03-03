Emmy DeOliveira’s biography: age, height, birthday, parents
Emmy DeOliveira is a young up-and-coming actor who is just starting in the industry. She rose to prominence as a result of her outstanding performance as Kate Weatherall in The Mysterious Benedict Society.
When she is not performing on screen or stage, Emmy enjoys spending her time playing video games or drawing.
Profile summary
- Full name: Emmy DeOliveira
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 19 May 2006
- Age: 15 years (as of March 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'4"
- Height in centimetres: 162
- Weight in pounds: 99
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Debby Seligman
- Father: Joe DeOliveira
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Lili
- Profession: Actress
- Emmy DeOliveira's Instagram: @emmydeoliveira
Emmy DeOliveira's biography
The young American actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Emmy DeOliveira's parents are Debby Seligman and Joe DeOliveira. She has an older sister named Lili.
Is Emmy DeOliveira a boy?
Emmy DeOliveira's gender identity has been of great interest to her fans. DeOliveira is a female actress. What might have caused the confusion is the way she chooses to present herself to the world. These days, she wears her hair rather short and opts for tomboy style of clothing. However, Emmy has not made any announcements regarding her gender.
When is Emmy DeOliveira's birthday?
The actress was born on 19 May 2006. Her zodiac sign is Aurus.
How old is Emmy DeOliveira?
Emmy DeOliveira's age is 15 years old as of 2022.
Career
Emmy is still a newcomer to the acting world. In 2012, she made her acting debut in Killer Kids, a documentary television series. She played the role of Young Kristina in one episode of the series. Prior to that, she has appeared in several ads and has lent her voice to animated characters.
Her most notable role to date is in The Mysterious Benedict Society. On the show, the young star plays Kate Weatherall. It is a US mystery adventure television show based on Trenton Lee Stewart's children's books.
The eight-episode series debuted on Disney+ on 25 June 2021 and has eight episodes. The series was renewed for a second season in September 2021. One of the children Benedict recruits is Kate Wetherall. She always carries a bucket with tools in case she needs them.
Emmy DeOliveira's movies and TV shows
Here are the actress' credits to date, according to her IMDb profile:
- Killer Kids (2012) as Young Kristina
- Lizzie Borden Took an Ax (2014) as Girl #2
- Muggle House (2016) as Emmy
- Teachers (2017) as Vickie
- Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (2017) as Kid Aviator
- Flaked (2017) as Avery
- The Mysterious Benedict Society (2021) as Kate Weatherall
How tall is Emmy DeOliveira?
Emmy DeOliveira's height is 5 feet 4 inches (162 centimetres), and she weighs 99 pounds (48 kilograms).
Emmy DeOliveira is a young stage and screen actress from California. She is still establishing herself as an actress, with only seven acting credits.
