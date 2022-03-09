Lauren Wood’s biography: who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s partner?

Lauren Wood is an American Instagram model and television personality recognised for starring in the sixth and seventh seasons of the popular MTV comedy show Wild 'N Out. She was voted the favourite girl in the show due to her magical performance. Additionally, she is known for being the long-term girlfriend of the famous American footballer, Odell Beckhman Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr's girlfriend attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Is Lauren Odell Beckham Jr's wife? The love birds are not officially married. However, they are in a relationship and have a baby together. Who is Lauren when the cameras are off? Get to know more details about her personal and professional life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Lauren Wood

Lauren Wood Nickname: Lolo Wood

Lolo Wood Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 March 1993

13 March 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Current residence: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 7"

5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Body measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-61-86

86-61-86 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Reita

Reita Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Partner: Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr Children: 1

1 School: Lorien Wood School

Lorien Wood School College: Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Horry Georgetown Technical College. Profession: Instagram model, fitness guru, TV personality

Instagram model, fitness guru, TV personality Net worth: $1.6 million

$1.6 million Lauren Wood's Instagram: @lolowood

Lauren Wood's biography

The television personality was born and raised alongside her two sisters, Ashlea and Maleah, in Texas, USA. Who are Lauren Wood's parents? Her mom's name, Reita, while that of her father has remained a mystry.

The Instagram star posing for a photo. Photo: @lolowood

Source: Instagram

What is Lauren Wood's ethnicity?

The Instagram model is an American national of African-American ethnic background.

What is Lauren Wood's age?

Odell Beckham Jr's girlfriend was born on 13 March 1993. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 29 years old. Her birth sign is Pisces.

How did Lauren Wood become famous?

Lauren initiated her career through social media with the fashion-based photos and lifestyle that she often displayed on her Instagram. Soon, she was approached by various fashion brands and got a chance to start her career. She has endorsed brands such as Pretty Little Things, Fashion Nova, and Hot Miami.

Her modelling enthusiasm landed her opportunities with brands and acting roles in the showbiz industry. She made her debut TV appearance in the sixth and seventh seasons of the popular MTV comedy show Wild 'N Out in 2015.

While on the show, her fan base immensely grew and won the hearts of many Wild 'N Out fans. As a result, she was voted the favourite girl on the show. In addition to that, she is a fitness guru and often uploads photos and short videos of workout tutorials for her fans.

What is Lauren Wood's net worth?

There is no credible information about how much Lauren is worth. However, Net Worth Post alleges that her net worth is around $1.6 million.

Is Lauren Wood in a relationship?

The Instagram model and Odell Beckham Jr. attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

The Instagram influencer is in a relationship with Odell Beckham Jr, an American footballer playing for Cleveland Browns. The two met during the summer of 2019 and officially started dating.

Is Lauren Wood pregnant?

No, she is not. Lauren Wood welcomed her baby on 17 February 2022 and uploaded an Instagram photo of the baby's feet.

How tall is Odell Beckham Jr's girlfriend?

The American social media sensation stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm, her weight is 125 pounds or 57 kg, and her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-61-86 cm. She has hazel eyes and black hair, which she often dyes blonde.

Lauren Wood is a renowned social media sensation who has won the hearts of many people with her general lifestyle. Furthermore, she is a fitness enthusiast.

