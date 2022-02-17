Nathalie Dompe’s biography: Who is Chamath Palihapitiya’s partner?

Who is Nathalie Dompe? She is an Italian businesswoman and model. Nathalie is a financial expert who is currently the CEO of the Italian biopharmaceutical company known as Dompe Holdings. She is also popular to many as being the partner of Chamath Palihapitiya, a Sri Lankan- American equity investor, engineer, and CEO of Social Capital.

Nathalie with her spouse Chamath Palihapitiya taking a selfie. Photo: @nathaliedompe

Source: Twitter

Nathalie has been working in the pharmaceutical field since 2012. Initially, the Italian businesswoman used to work as a Sales Executive at Microsoft. Also, Nathalie has worked for famous fashion brands such as Vogue and Giorgio Armani as a model. Read on to know more about her life, net worth, and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Nathalie Dompe

Nathalie Dompe Gender: Female

Female Age: 32 years old (as of 2022)

32 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth: Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality: Italian

Italian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black University: University of the Arts London, United Kingdom, Luigi Bocconi’ Commercial University

University of the Arts London, United Kingdom, Luigi Bocconi’ Commercial University Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Chamath Palihapitiya

Chamath Palihapitiya Occupation: Businesswoman, model

Businesswoman, model Net worth: $1million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nathalie Dompe’s bio

Nathalie was born in Milan, Italy. Her sexuality is straight, and she has not revealed much about her siblings. The model grew up in Milan, Italy, best known for its distinctive fashion and designs. Nathalie Dompe’s father and mother are not known to the public.

Nathalie Dompe’s birthday

Nathalie Dompe’s birthday details are still under the curtain as she has not revealed her exact date of birth. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

Nathalie Dompe’s age

The Italian businesswoman’s age is approximately 32 years old as of 2022.

The Italian model having fun with a lion. Photo: @nathaliedompe

Source: Facebook

Educational background

Dompe is quite an educated person and is a graduate of the University of the Arts London and Luigi Bocconi' Commercial University. As a student at the University of the Arts London, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in Theatre studies. Later on, the Italian businesswoman finished her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Luigi Bocconi’ Commercial University, Milan, Italy.

Career

Nathalie Dompe has established a reputation as a strong, powerful businesswoman with brilliant leadership skills. Initially, the Italian businesswoman used to work as a business chief at the American multinational technology corporation, Microsoft.

In 2012, she joined the pharmaceutical industry as a casual worker. Later on, she became the Vice President of Business Development and a Shareholder of the Dompé group. Nathalie is responsible for the oversight, market development, and strategic approval of all new drugs launched by Dompé in the United States.

The Italian businesswoman explores new opportunities for the company through interactions with other business leaders in the pharmaceutical and high tech industries. She is also the CEO of Dompé Holdings, a diversified holding company in Europe that majors in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and hi-tech.

Dompe is also a professional model, and she has joined hands with big fashion brands like Vogue. It is one of the world's leading fashion publications founded that focuses on society and fashion designs. Besides Vogue Fashion brand, the Italian model has worked with other brands like Giorgio Armani.

Nathalie Dompe’s net worth

Nathalie has earned quite a fortune as a reputable businesswoman due to her high-level rank at Dompe Holdings. According to Popular Networth, Nathalie Dompe’s net worth is approximately $1 million, but this information is not official.

Who is Nathalie Dompe’s husband?

Dompe is not married yet. However, she has been in a long-term relationship with Chamath Palihapitiya, a Sri Lankan- American equity investor and CEO of Social Capital Company.

Chamath Palihapitiya and Nathalie Dompe started dating in February 2018. Initially, Chamath Palihapitiya’s wife was Brigette Lau, but they divorced due to personal reasons in 2018. Bridgette Lau is the co-founder of Social Capital. The duo had four children before they parted ways.

Chamath Palihapitiya’s girlfriend, Nathalie got pregant in 2018 and the couple shares a baby.

Chamath Palihapitiya and Nathalie Dompe hugging passionately. Photo: @nathaliedompe

Source: Twitter

On 1 February, her picture with her husband on Twitter, having a good time. She also expressed how delighted she was to become a mother. As of 2022, Nathalie Dompe’s baby is around three years old.

Body measurement and stats

The Italian businesswoman stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs 150 pounds, equivalent to 68 kilograms. She also has dark brown hair and eyes.

Online Presence

The Italian model and businessperson is active on Instagram and Twitter, but her accounts are not verified. Nathalie prefers to live a private life, so her Instagram page is private.

Nathalie Dompe is a businesswoman from Italy. She has built a reputation as a diligent, powerful woman who inspires many, particularly women. Her entrepreneurship knowledge has made her an icon in the business world.

READ ALSO: Olivia Amato’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, partner, peloton

Legit.ng recently published an article about Olivia Amato. She is an American Peleton instructor and social media influencer. Olivia garnered immense popularity due to her excellent plans for tread, bike and strength classes.

Olivia is a sponsored athlete of the Puma Shoe Company. She decided to put her efforts into fitness after quitting her career at Wall Street in the Sales and Trading department. The American fitness instructor is also Peloton's bike instructor and a certified NASM personal trainer. Read on to learn more about her here.

Source: Legit.ng