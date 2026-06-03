Davido has been announced as one of the performers for the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

According to FIFA, the special event is being organised in partnership with the Recording Academy and will feature performances from Major Lazer alongside other guests yet to be unveiled

The organisers announced the channel through which fans around the world will be able to follow the celebration live as anticipation continues to build ahead of the global football tournament

Nigerian music superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, will take centre stage at the official FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles on June 10, 2026.

The show will be held at the famous Crypto.com Arena and is part of the build‑up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Davido is taking Afrobeats to another global stage as he prepares for the FIFA World Cup Countdown Concert in Los Angeles. Photo: davido/fifaworldcup

Source: Instagram

The organisers revealed the concert details on June 2, 2026, through their X and Instagram accounts.

They explained that the event is being put together in partnership with the Recording Academy and will feature Davido alongside Diplo’s Major Lazer, with more special guests expected to be announced soon.

The concert will be livestreamed on TikTok US, giving fans around the world a chance to join the celebration.

“Los Angeles Countdown Concert lineup is here 🔥 On June 10, the FIFA Countdown Concert in collaboration with the Grammys comes to Crypto.com Arena. Featuring performances by Diplo’s Major Lazer, Davido, and more special guests to be announced soon 👀 ⏰ 5:00 PM CST 🎟️ Learn more on tickets - link in bio 📺 Live on TikTok June 10 ▶️ Watch on demand on VuMe Live, after the event. #FIFAWorldCup”

Davido is preparing to entertain football and music fans worldwide at FIFA's Countdown Concert. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

For Nigerian fans, Davido’s presence is especially meaningful as it highlights the rising global influence of Afrobeats and the cultural reach of Nigerian music.

The energetic stage presence and massive international following of the Unavailable crooner are expected to bring vibrant energy to the show, appealing to both football lovers and music fans.

Reacting to the announcement on Instagram, Davido kept his message short but exciting, showing his readiness to thrill the crowd at the special event.

The Afrobeats singer wrote:

“See u soon 😍”

Doors at the Crypto.com Arena will open at 5:00 p.m. local time, setting the stage for one of the biggest pre‑tournament concerts ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read FIFA's announcement below:

Davido speaks on music catalogue plans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido disclosed plans to buy back the rights to his music catalogue from Sony Music before retiring from the music industry.

The singer said ownership remains the most important asset for any creative and explained that he intends to regain control of his music masters.

Davido stated that he hopes to pass ownership rights to his children and family so they can continue to benefit from royalties generated by his work in the future.

Source: Legit.ng