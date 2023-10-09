Who is Alice Young? Get to know Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife

Alice Young is a computer programmer from the United States. She is popularly recognised as Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife, a famous astrophysicist, author and science communicator. Her husband hosted the TV show Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey. Discover all interesting facts about Alice, including how she met her husband.

Alice Young shot into the limelight following her romantic relationship with Neil deGrasse Tyson. She and her husband have been married for over three decades. The couple has two children and resides in New York City, New York, United States.

Full name Alice Young Gender Female Date of birth 10 October 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Neil deGrasse Tyson Children 2 University Rice University, the University of Texas Profession Computer programmer

Alice Young's biography

The mathematical physicist was born on 10 October 1958 in Texas, United States. Alice Young's age is 65 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra. She is an American citizen of white descent.

After completing her secondary education, she joined Rice University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Physics. She later acquired a Ph.D. in Mathematical Physics from the University of Texas, Austin, in 1985.

Alice Young's career

After graduating, Neil deGrasse Tyson's spouse worked as an information technology manager at Bloomberg LLC based in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, USA. She currently works as a computer programmer.

How did Neil deGrasse Tyson and Alice Young meet?

The duo met while studying at the University of Texas, Austin. Alice was pursuing her PhD in Mathematical Physics. Neil and Alice were in the same class of General Relativity. In a PBD Podcast, Neil revealed how he used a scientific approach to know whether Alice was the right person for him. He stated:

I looked at all the coordinates of what I valued in a mate, and we've been married 34 years. Once you do this, there was no one else that came close on the scale of anyone else I had dated—even historically dated.

When did Neil deGrasse Tyson get married?

Neil and his wife exchanged wedding vows in 1988. The couple share two children—a daughter, Miranda and a son, Travis. They named their daughter Miranda after one of the moons of Uranus. The family of four currently resides in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States.

Alice's husband is a prominent American author, astrophysicist, planetary scientist and science communicator. In 2001, he was awarded the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal and the Public Welfare Medal in 2015. He currently works at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City as the director of the Hayden Planetarium.

Fast facts about Alice Young

Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson's wife? The wife of the astrophysicist and author is Alice Young. When is Alice Young's birthday? Alice celebrates her birthday on 10 October—she is 65 years old as of 2023. What is Alice Young's ethnicity? She is of white descent. What does Alice Young do for a living? She is a Computer programmer. Who is Neil deGrasse Tyson married to? He is married to Alice Young. How long has Neil deGrasse Tyson been married? He has been married for over 34 years as of 2023. Who are Alice Young's children? She has two children, Miranda and Travis. Where does Alice Young's family live? Her family currently resides in New York City, United States.

Alice Young is a mathematical physicist from the United States. She gained immense prominence following her marriage to Neil deGrasse Tyson. Young and her husband have been married since 1988 and have two children.

