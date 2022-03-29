Zoe Cristofoli's biography: who is Theo Hernandez’s girlfriend?

Zoe Cristofoli is an Italian model, Instagram star, businesswoman, fashion blogger, and social media personality. She has appeared in magazines and music videos. In 2017, Zoe appeared in the music video Come se non ci fosse un domani by Omar Pedrini.

Zoe Cristofoli attends the Iceberg show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 21, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Pietro D'aprano

Source: Getty Images

Zoe Cristofoli is best known as Theo Hernández's girlfriend. Cristofoli and Hernández have been dating since 2019. Hernández is a French professional footballer who currently plays as a left-back for Serie A club A.C. Milan. He has been at the club since 2019.

Profile summary

Full name: Zoe Cristofoli

Zoe Cristofoli Nickname : Tiger of Verona

: Tiger of Verona Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 5th September 1996

: 5th September 1996 Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Verona, Veneto, Italy

: Verona, Veneto, Italy Current residence : Lake Como, Milan, Italy

: Lake Como, Milan, Italy Nationality : Italian

: Italian Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5' 9"

: 5' 9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner: Theo Hernández

Theo Hernández Profession: Businesswoman, fashion blogger, model, social media influencer

Businesswoman, fashion blogger, model, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @zoe_cristofoli

Zoe Cristofoli's biography

Zoe Cristofoli was born in Verona in northern Italy’s Veneto region.

She comes from a solid Christian family. Her nationality is Italian, and she is of white ethnicity.

How old is Zoe Cristofoli?

As of 2022, Zoe Cristofoli's age is 25 years. She was born on 5th September 1996 in Verona, Veneto, Italy. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Zoe is best known as Theo Hernández's girlfriend. However, she has established herself as a model, social media personality, businesswoman, and fashion blogger. Cristofoli has also appeared in reality TV shows and music videos. Zoe Cristofoli before fame, worked as a babysitter and waitress.

Zoe Cristofoli walks the red carpet ahead of the "Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan" screening during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 04, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Maria Moratti

Source: Getty Images

As a model, she posts most of her works on Instagram. She boasts over 1 million followers on her page. Cristofoli primarily posts her modelling pics while promoting different brands based in Italy. She has worked with brands such as DAJE, Solorzano, Inessa, SHEIN, and Relive it-Relove it.

Zoe has also been featured on the covers of different magazines. In September 2015, she was featured on the cover of En Vie fashion magazine. Cristofoli has also featured on the cover of Sport, a weekend magazine alongside her boyfriend Hernández.

She has also been featured in a music video. In 2017, she appeared in singer Omar Pedrini’s music video.

In April 2021, Theo and his girlfriend appeared on MTV Cribs Italia. The couple showcased their house in Lake Como, Milan, Italy.

Cristofoli has also heavily invested in a tattoo and piercing shop. She co-owns a studio named Ink Studio Lagrange based in Turin, Italy. She has stated that her love for tattoos is why she invested in the business. The model also promotes the shops' merchandise, such as hoodies and T-shirts.

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernández have also ventured into consulting. The couple is involved with M&M consulting and licencing firm. The company offers services such as brand consulting & licensing digital strategy, web marketing and social media, and talent management. In addition, the company evaluates the ability of a brand to enhance its economic and communicative potential through licensing and co-branding agreements.

How much is Zoe Cristofoli worth?

It is alleged that Zoe Cristofoli's net worth as of 2022 is $1 million. She has made her money working as a model and promoting different brands on Instagram. Cristofoli has also invested in different businesses in Italy.

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernández relationship

The couple first met in Milan. They met through a mutual friend while having dinner in a restaurant in Milan. They did not talk much on their first night. Zoe has stated that Theo only asked her about her pet dog. However, he would later text her on Instagram.

Zoe Cristofoli attends the Elisabetta Franchi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Hernández and Cristofoli have been together for almost two years. The couple is expecting their first-born child in mid-2022. They first announced the news on their respective Instagram pages on 27 September 2021.

Zoe Cristofoli has made a name for herself in the Italian entertainment industry. She is currently dating AC Milan's left-back Theo Hernández. Zoe continues to work as a fashion blogger and model and posts most of her works on Instagram.

