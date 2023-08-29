Who is Stana Katic’s husband? Get to know more about Kris Brkljac

Kris Brkljač is an Australian-born businessman, business consultant, and actor. He came into the spotlight as Stana Katic’s husband. His wife is a Canadian-American actress and producer known for her roles in Castle, Absentia, Quantum of Solace and Stiletto.

Stana Katic and her husband Kris Brkljac hugging. Photo:@drstanakatic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stana Katic’s husband, Kris Brkljač, gained immense popularity following his romantic relationship with the actress. Stana and Kris have been married since 2015 and reportedly have one child. The pair currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Kris Brkljač Gender Female Date of birth 26 April 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sibling 2 Marital status Married Children 1 Wife Stana Katic Profession Businessperson Net worth $12 million

Kris Brkljač’s biography

Kris was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, but currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is an Australian-American national with Serbian heritage. His parents are originally from Lika, in former Yugoslavia. He has two brothers named Dragoljub, a policeman and Milan, a chiropractor.

After completing his high school education in Sydney, he relocated to the United States and studied Communication Media Law.

What is Kris Brkljač’s age?

Stana Katic’s spouse is 45 years old as of 2023. When was Kris Brkljač born? He was born on 26 April 1978. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Kris is a thriving businessperson and business consultant. Upon his graduation, he developed and sold his first company. He later became a business consultant for numerous companies, where he served as a head executive strategist before becoming a credit repair expert.

He served as the vice president of sales at a Florida-based software company, Dispute Suite. He also owns an international sales and development company.

Aside from being a business consultant, Kris is also an actor. He starred in one episode of Castle in 2013 alongside his wife. He was also cast in the romantic drama Lost In Florence in 2017.

What is Kris Brkljač’s net worth?

The American business consultant has an alleged net worth of $12 million. His primary source of income is his career as a business consultant. He also earns money from his company.

How did Stana Katic and Kris Brkljač meet?

Kris met Stana through her brother, Mark Katic. The pair dated for several years before they tied the knot on 25 April 2015 in a private ceremony that was held in Croatia. The two reportedly welcomed their first child in 2021. However, the couple has not revealed much about their marriage.

Kris Brkljač’s wife is a Canadian-American actress and producer. She has played prominent roles in various films and TV shows, such as Kate Beckett in the romantic crime series Castle and Emily Byrne in the psychological thriller series Absentia.

What is Kris Brkljač’s height?

Stana Katic’s husband is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts about Kris Brkljač

Who is Stana Katic married to? Katic has been married to her long-time partner, Kris Brkljač, an Australian-born business efficiency consultant. Who is Kris Brkljač? He is an American-based businessman, business consultant, and actor. Where is Kris Brkljač from? He was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. What is Kris Brkljač’s nationality? He is an Australian-American national. How old is Kris Brkljač? He is 45 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 April 1978. Is Stana Katic still married? Yes, the Canadian actress has been married to Kris since 25 April 2015. What is Kris Brkljač’s height? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Kris Brkljač is an American-based businessman, business consultant and actor. He came into the spotlight as Stana Katic’s husband. His wife is a Canadian-American actress and producer known for her roles in Castle, Absentia, Quantum of Solace and Stiletto. They have been married for eight years as of 2023 and have one child.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Kelly Slater’s girlfriend. Kelly Slater’s girlfriend, Kalani Miller, is an American model, fashion designer, and entrepreneur. She was born on 25 July 1987 in San Clemente, California, United States and resides in Hawaii, USA.

Kalani Miller commenced her career as a model and fashion designer in 2010 with her sister Oleema after they launched Mikoh, a swimwear brand. The model, however, gained public recognition following her romantic relationship with Kelly Slater, a renowned professional surfer. Kalani and Kelly have been dating since 2006.

Source: Legit.ng