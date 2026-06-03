Five confirmed dead in Gwan-Ajang attack as gunmen open fire during a social event

Police mobilise to restore calm and track down attackers after the tragic incident

Conflicting accounts arise over casualties, with a local youth group reporting seven fatalities

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - No fewer than five people have been killed and several others injured in an attack in Gwan-Ajang, a village in the Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen opened fire on residents who had gathered for a social event on Sunday night, May 31, 2026.

The state police public relations officer, Alfred Alabo, said the police immediately mobilised to the community after receiving a distress call at about 9:22 p.m.

As reported by Premium Times, Alabo made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

“On arrival, our officers met a grim scene with some persons lying in pools of their blood. Five victims were confirmed dead, while more than 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.”

He said the location of the village initially led to conflicting accounts of where the attack occurred.

Alabo disclosed that the police were working jointly with other security agencies to restore calm and track down those responsible.

According to Alabo, the Commissioner of Police had directed intensified operations in the area to restore order.

He explained that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations was coordinating the response.

The police spokesperson noted that normalcy had largely returned to the area.

“Our men are on the ground. Joint patrols and surveillance have been intensified, and we have credible intelligence that will aid arrests.”

Police authorities said investigations were ongoing to find out the cause of the attack.

However, the Berom Youth Moulder-Association claimed that at least seven people were killed, more than 10 people were seriously injured, and were receiving treatment in hospitals.

The police called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing useful information that could lead to the arrest of the attackers.

Bandits kill 17, including 7 Sallah visitors

Recall that armed bandits riding on about 150 motorcycles stormed the Dangulbi community in Sokoto state, killing 17 people, including seven Sallah visitors.

The attackers looted shops, abducted residents, and forced villagers to flee into nearby forests, leaving the community in fear and mourning.

Locals have appealed to the federal and state governments for urgent intervention, warning that continued insecurity threatens farming and daily life.

Gunmen kill 2, kidnap villagers, passengers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed men attacked the Ayegunle Bunu community, killing two and abducting several residents and travellers in Kogi State.

Local sources report chaos as gunfire erupts, with many fleeing for safety.

Police launched an investigation as the community grapples with the aftermath of the violent raid.

Source: Legit.ng