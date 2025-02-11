Who is Corinna Kopf dating? Meet the lucky guy in Corinna's life

The lucky guy in internet personality and online gamer Corinna Kopf’s life is Samuel Wilkinson, famous on the internet as Sammy Wilk. The couple has kept their relationship largely private, leading to speculation about their status. Are they still dating or have taken the next steps in their relationship?

Corinna Kopf poses for a photo on a white bed (L). The social media personality looks on from a building's balcony (R). Photo: @corinnakopf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Profile summary

Full name Corinna Annelies Kopf Nickname Pouty Girl Gender Female Date of birth 1 December 1995 Age 29 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Palatine, Illinois, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Trina Kopf Father Jayrod Kopf Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Sammy Wilk Profession Online gamer, YouTuber, social media influencer Instagram @corinnakopf X (Twitter) Facebook @corinnakopff TikTok @corinnakopf

Who is Corinna Kopf dating?

Corinna is in a romantic relationship with Sammy Wilk. Her boyfriend is an American singer-songwriter and internet personality known for hits such as Throw Signs, Lights Up, Way Up, Chase The Day, and Don’t Worry. He also boasts millions of followers across social media platforms.

Sammy Wilk attends the Build series to discuss his new clothing line Wilk at Build Studio in New York City. Photo: Chance Yeh

Source: Getty Images

According to Dexerto, Corinna went public about their relationship when she shared a since-deleted photo on Instagram showing them kissing in 2021. She also posted a similar picture on TikTok and captioned it “He’s kinda cute.” After the revelation, Sammy Wilk and Corinna Kopf were spotted on multiple occasions, further confirming their relationship.

Unlike when they started dating, the couple has kept their relationship private. They no longer share pictures on social media and have deleted some of the photos they posted in the early stages of their relationship. Being renowned personalities, the absence of their pictures together on social media has left many questioning whether they are still together.

Corinna Kopf’s dating history

Corinna Kopf has had a fair share of romantic relationships, some of which she has disclosed to her followers. Before she started dating Sammy Wilk, she was romantically linked to multiple social media personalities.

1. Logan Paul (2021)

Logan Paul at Fanatics x Sotheby's "Holy Grails" Auction - Arrivals at Harlem Parish in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, rumours about an imminent relationship between Corinna Kopf and Logan Paul emerged after the two were spotted donning matching sweaters at a basketball match. For a while, neither confirmed nor denied the dating rumours until Corinna Kopf broke the silence about it in a YouTube interview on the IMPAULSIVE channel in July 2021, saying they had a short-lived fling.

2. David Dobrik (2021)

David Dobrik and Corinna Kopf attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Internet personality David Dobrik and Corinna Kopf’s relationship can be traced back to when they were members of Vlog Squad. They were pioneer members of the group and grew close to each other over time. Speculations about their relationship began when she mentioned him in a birthday post, and they later kissed on a live stream.

In an episode of IMPAULSIVE, when confronted with the question of whether she hooked up with David, she denied it but also said she cannot vividly remember what transpired. She, however, acknowledged they were good friends and colleagues.

3. Adin Ross (2020)

Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Online streamer Adin Ross and Corinna Kopf were alleged to be in a relationship after the two were captured kissing on a Twitch livestream. Initially, the duo had promised to kiss if they reached a new level of subscribers.

More speculations emerged after they went for a Valentine’s Day night out. However, in a podcast interview on IMPAULSIVE Clips, Adin Ross denied ever dating Corinna Kopf. In another interview on the same podcast, Corinna Kopf regretted her relationship with the online streamer.

4. Turner Tenney (2018 – 2020)

In December 2018, there were speculations that Corinna Kopf and Turner Tenney, famous as Tfue, were seeing each other. The relationship rumours came to the fore after the two were spotted enjoying a moment together at a party hosted by actress Bella Thorne.

After a long silence, Turner shared a picture of them on Instagram in March 2019, seemingly confirming their romantic involvement. They were later seen together at multiple events, including in Mr Beast’s vlog. However, they announced their break-up on 21 April 2019 and in a later interview, Kopf cited long distance as the key factor for their break-up.

They later got back together in 2020 and once again, their relationship hit a snag, and they called it quits, seemingly for good. In an episode of the Night Shift podcast, she revealed the reason behind their second break up, saying:

We dated for like, almost a year. He only came to LA three times. I was in Florida for weeks on end. Usually, long-distance relationships don’t work out if there’s not an end goal. The end goal is, you live in the same place eventually. He never wants to move to LA. I don’t think I ever want to be in Tampa, Florida.

5. Toddy Smith (2017 – 2018)

Toddy Smith at the Primary Wave x Billboard Grammy Party held at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

Corinna Kopf and Toddy Smith’s relationship reportedly began in 2017 and was highly publicised. However, after being together for approximately a year, they announced their break-up in a YouTube video shared on Corinna Kopf’s channel in April 2018. Despite ending their romantic relationship, the former couple revealed they remain good friends.

FAQs

Is Corinna Kopf married? The social media personality is not married. She has been romantically linked to multiple famous personalities, but none of the relationships culminated in marriage. Is Corinna in a relationship? She is in a romantic relationship with Sammy Wilk. Who is Corinna Kopf with right now? She is reportedly dating Sammy Wilk, an American internet personality and singer-songwriter. How long have Corinna Kopf and Sammy Wilk? The couple has been dating for approximately three years since going public with their relationship in 2021. Did Corinna Kopf and Adin Ross ever date? It is not clear whether the two dated, as Adin Ross refuted the claims, while Corinna Kopf seemingly hinted they had a relationship. Has Corinna Kopf dated anyone else famous? The social media personality has been romantically involved with multiple famous personalities, including Toddy Smith, Logan Paul, Turner Tenney, and David Dobrik. Who is Corinna Kopf’s Australian billionaire boyfriend? It is unknown whether she has a love relationship with an Australian billionaire. However, she is believed to have made significant money when she was an adult content creator on OnlyFans. What happened between Corinna Kopf and Logan Paul? There were rumours about their imminent relationship but after a long silence, Corinna confirmed they did not date but had a short-lived fling.

The question about who Corinna Kopf is dating has bothered many who have been interested in knowing her love life. Her partner Sammy Wilk is an internet personality and music artist. Their relationship started in 2021 but in recent days, they have not shared anything about it on social media, leading to speculations about their break-up.

