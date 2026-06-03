Details surrounding the death of Nollywood star Okiki Adeshina have continued to emerge

A close friend of the deceased shared the last WhatsApp chat they had shortly before his death

The leaked conversation went viral, leaving many to reflect on the suddenness of Okiki’s departure

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of renowned actor and comedian Adeshina Okiki, popularly known as Janmole.

Okiki passed away after a fatal accident while returning from an event in Ibadan.

Adeshina Okiki’s last WhatsApp conversation raises new questions after his death. Credit: @adeshinaokiki

Source: Instagram

His untimely death has left family, friends, and colleagues in shock, with tributes pouring in across social media.

One of the most emotional tributes came from a close associate identified by his Facebook username, Tunde Onmola.

In his heartfelt message, he described Okiki as his brother and lamented the unfulfilled plans they had.

He wrote: “Unquestionably God. My dear brother, Okiki Adeshina Oshin… why so soon? We still had a lot of plans together, but now you are gone. I have been listening to all our conversations since yesterday, and it still feels like I’m dreaming. Someone should please wake me up.

"May Allah forgive your shortcomings, grant you Aljanah Firdaus, and comfort everyone you left behind. You will forever be remembered.”

Onmola further shared their final WhatsApp conversations, which have since surfaced online.

The leaked exchange has stirred deep emotions among fans.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral footage of the accident scene that claimed the life of the movie star has emerged online.

In the recording, the actor was reportedly travelling in a white bus to an undisclosed location when he was involved in a fatal accident.

In the video, the engine and front of the bus were badly damaged beyond repair, while the impact on the vehicle suggested that survival would have been unlikely for anyone inside.

Akin Olaiya, a colleague of the late actor who shared the post, mourned him. He expressed sadness over the loss of another colleague in the industry and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Adeshina Okiki’s fans continue to mourn after his demise. Photo credit@okikiadeshina

Source: Instagram

Recall that a few days ago, a video of the burial of another film star, Solomon Akiyesi, surfaced online.

The actor had passed away in his sleep after previously complaining of chest pain and visiting the hospital for treatment.

Fans react to Adeshina Okiki’s final WhatsApp chats

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Abdullahai Fatai said:

"Rest in peace bro."

opearlz_businesslimited said:

"To see good news on this social media these days ehn😢😢 Rest in peace."

agbeke_crownofwealth said:

"That evil death hovering on earth, Holy Ghost Fire shall consume you by fire."

iammololuwa said:

"He was at a party last week."

aliduakeem878 said:

"He don leave naija for us.. na wa o.. 😭😭😭.. I too love his acting. Rest on, Janmole."

Abdullahi Oladele Iyiola said:

"Rest in perfect peace."

Rotimi Raju slumps in bathroom

Legit.ng had reported that movie director Rotimi Raji passed away after he slumped in his bathroom at home.

Raji was living alone when the unfortunate incident happened, but his remains were discovered by a neighbour who was worried when they didn't see him for days.

Source: Legit.ng