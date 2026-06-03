A Nigerian student has been trending on social media after showing his account balance for everyone to see

He took to his official account on the X app to disclose that he was currently a student who was actively searching for employment

The young man revealed the amount of money he claimed was in his account, and his tweet went viral

A Nigerian student captured attention online after he made his bank balance public for other users to see.

The young man turned to his verified page on the X app to announce that he was studying and that he was looking for work at the time.

Student goes viral after his account balance surfaced online. Photo credit: @Just01100/X.

Source: Twitter

Student displays his account balance

He disclosed the figure he said was sitting in his account, and the post quickly gained attention on the platform.

Identified as @Just1100 on X, he stated that he was currently job hunting while still in school, and he stated the amount he claimed was available to him.

According to him, he allegedly had only a poor amount of N296.75, which is way below N1,000. He then asked others to share their own situation in response.

In his words:

"Occupation: job hunter/ student. Account balance: 296.75 naira. What about you?"

Nigerian student's bank account balance leaves many netizens surprised. Photo credit: @Just01100/X.

Source: Twitter

Students share tough experiences in school

Many Nigerian students have been sharing their tough experiences in school.

@DimmaBloom_2911 said:

"I wasn't able to get Hostel Lodge z very expensive, my house z far from school, sometimes I don't even go bcoz of the transportation fare z expensive. Now dey are asking us to do Manual registration."

@Desewa said:

"My business money I Dey use guide no hope to call home sef dey weak I rather go to bed with empty stomach Wo we want better Nigeria ooo."

@Eniola said:

"Like fr I will go hungry throughout the day just to keep money for school stuff I can't even call my mum nd dad for money because they're getting tired of me requesting money all the time like."

@Jason.cooper said:

"My salary is 20k imagine it finish the third day I could not even buy myself cream or hair cream only food I had to beg my mom to manage the money I gave her."

@Amarachi added:

"I pay 200k for house rent, I spend 2k for transportation everyday and there’s always something we have to pay in school, I’m not eat what I want anymore I’m eating what’s available."

@JustMarii said:

"I had to redo two courses because my results for these courses did not show on my transcript, after writing letters of complaint and nothing was done plus the mistake in my date of birth I am still trying to correct till date Omo even as a former student UB is still stressing me."

UI student laments over challenges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student lamented the challenges she faced upon her resumption to her final year session.

In a social media post, the young final-year student shared how she had thought her last academic session in UI would be different from reality.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1701999-ui-student-shares-challenges-faces-a-final-year/

https://x.com/i/status/2042934946684375365

Source: Legit.ng