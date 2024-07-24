Nigeria vs Brazil has continued to gather momentum as both teams are set for the Group C opener at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh has sent a message to the Super Falcons ahead of the massive showdown

The Nigerian Women had camped in Germany ahead of the summer games, and Ijeh believes they should do well at the tournament

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh has wished the Super Falcons well as they begin their quest for a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The Nigerian Women's national football team return to the summer games after 16 years, but they are drawn in what many have branded the 'Group of Death'.

Drawn in Group C alongside Brazil, Spain and Japan, the Super Falcons face the women's football powerhouse from South America on Thursday evening.

Peter Ijeh has encouraged the Super Falcons ahead of the Nigeria vs Brazil encounter. Photo Credit: James Whitehead.

Source: Getty Images

After their 1-0 loss to Canada in a friendly match, coach of the Nigerian side Randy Waldrum says he expects a great game against Brazil at the Olympics.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said, as per Brila FM:

“We are expecting a great game. The players have worked extremely hard, unfortunately, a few players joined the camp a bit late, but the level has been extremely high."

The Super Falcons stayed in Germany ahead of the Olympic Games, and ex-international Peter Ijeh says preparation meets opportunities.

Ijeh told Legit.ng

"Wishing our super falcons success at the Olympics. Success is predictable when preparation meets opportunities.

"The Olympic is an exploitative avenue to unready athletes, an inverse opportunity to those ready to."

Super Falcons settle down in France

Meanwhile, Super Falcons have touched down in Bordeaux ahead of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A delegation of 18 players, four alternate players and officials arrived at the team’s Hotel Mercure.

As they arrived at the team's hotel, Asisat Oshoala was spotted dancing with some of her teammates, highlighting the unity within the squad.

Time and How to Watch Nigeria vs Brazil

Legit.ng earlier reported that the game between Nigeria and Brazil will take place at the Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux City, France, on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

The game will kick off at 6 pm Nigerian time and will be televised on StarTimes, Supersport and selected YouTube channels

Source: Legit.ng